OCBC S’pore Bank Customer Allegedly Cuts Queue & Causes Commotion, Staff Try To Intervene

OCBC Bank Customer Allegedly Cuts Queue & Causes Commotion On 9 Jan

As Singaporeans prepare for the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations, some may visit their closest banks to procure new dollar notes for red packets.

Long lines forming at banks aren’t uncommon, but such situations can lead to tensions rising.

Recently, a video uploaded on TikTok showed an altercation between two men at an OCBC Bank branch.

An unmasked man had allegedly cut the long queue, irking other customers in line, which eventually led to a confrontation with a man in white.

Even though bank staff tried to intervene, the shouting match continued between the pair.

OCBC Bank customer motions man in queue to settle things outside

On Monday (9 Jan), the video of the altercation between the two men was uploaded on TikTok. It has since amassed 453,000 views in less than a day.

The 36-second clip shows the two men engaging in a shouting match outside an OCBC Bank outlet.

The man in the black t-shirt and without a mask on had allegedly cut the queue, annoying one particular customer waiting in line.

The latter, who was donning a white polo shirt, audibly said in Malay, “Everyone has a [queue] number; why does he get attended to first?”

Seemingly perturbed by his choice of words, the unmasked man motioned to the man in white to ‘take things outside’ as he approached him.

OCBC Bank customer ‘plays father’ & gets berated

The unmasked man then explained that he was frustrated with the situation.

Despite hearing his reply, the man in white pointed out that since the former was already holding onto a queue number, he should wait in line like everyone else.

Hearing this, the unmasked man told the other man to mind his own business and asked if his father had opened the outlet.

Angered by the sudden involvement of his parents, the man in white pointed a finger in the unmasked man’s face and continuously warned him not to “talk about father”.

This repetition seemed to scare the unmasked man as the video ended with him standing there speechless as he was berated.

Viewers in favour of man in white’s actions

Judging from the comments section, netizens seem to be on the side of the man in white.

One comment commended his actions and called for the other man to join the queue.

Since a common reaction in such situations is to keep quiet, another viewer applauded the man in white for speaking up.

Meanwhile, this comment suggested that the unmasked man had already lost the argument when he brought up the other man’s father.

MS News has contacted OCBC Bank for comment on the matter and will update the article accordingly if they get back.

Since the video doesn’t show the entire incident, we discourage readers from making any harmful speculations. We also hope that the situation didn’t escalate beyond what was recorded.

Those who will be joining queues at the bank, expect longer waiting times during the festive season.

We’re all in this together, so practise a little patience so everyone can get a fair chance.

