MRT Seats From Decommissioned Trains Were Provided By LTA

You know how it’s sometimes impossible to find a seat on the MRT, especially during peak hours?

Well, if you live in Yishun, it might just be possible to find one at your void deck – though you won’t be going anywhere in them.

That’s because 20 old MRT seats have been installed at void deck across Yishun.

Source

They’ll provide residents with an extra place to rest, as well as drive home the message on upcycling.

Seats installed on 26 Mar

In a Facebook post on Saturday (26 Mar), Nee Soon GRC MP Louis Ng said the seats were installed that same morning.

Source

A total of 10 sets of two-seaters were set up, for a start – that means 20 extra seats for residents.

They’ll be placed throughout the estate, he said – though he didn’t say exactly where, so guess residents will have to look around.

Source

Seats are from decommissioned trains

The MRT seats are from decommissioned trains, said Mr Ng.

That’s why it’s a nice touch that they come with the MRT map for residents to admire as they take a breather on the seats.

Source

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), the seats came from the 66 first-generation trains that used to serve the North-South and East-West lines since 1987.

The trains were decommissioned in Jun 2020, and at the time, the LTA said they were exploring how they could be upcycled for other purposes.

Source

Looks like they found one way that they can continue to serve the community, indeed.

Source

Getting the upcycling message out

In fact, the initiative, a collaboration between the LTA and Nee Soon Town Council, is also about changing mindsets on sustainability, Mr Ng said.

Rather than focusing on just recycling, he hopes the seats will get residents to think about reducing, reusing and upcycling too.

Source

These will help save our planet even more than recycling alone, he added.

Challenging to upcycle old trains

However, it remains a challenge to find ways to upcycle the old trains, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

Only a few of them have found new uses at educational institutions, heritage institutions and even the police for training.

Due to their size and age, it’s often better to take them apart so their parts can be put to good use.

Thus, the installation of the seats in Yishun is one of the 1st times that old train parts have been utilised to benefit the community.

Source

If you have an idea on how to use the decommissioned trains, do write in to the LTA at lta_train_repurpose@lta.gov.sg.

Kudos for the ingenious plan

By installing the old MRT seats at Yishun void decks, they can continue to do what they do best – providing tired Singaporeans a place to rest their bums.

The initiative is also an effective way to teach residents that even old stuff has its uses if you think creatively.

Kudos to LTA and Nee Soon Town Council for the ingenious plan.

Hopefully, we’ll see more MRT seats popping up in the heartlands and bringing back memories of the familiar trains that served, and continue to serve, us so well.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Lianhe Zaobao and Louis Ng on Facebook.