Japanese Band One OK Rock Returns To S’pore In Dec 2023, Sales Open 11 July

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

One OK Rock Performing At Indoor Stadium Singapore On 18 Dec

Sad that you couldn’t snag a Taylor Swift concert ticket during the UOB presale? Don’t fret, for Japanese rock band One OK Rock is coming back to Singapore in 2023.

Live Nation announced Tuesday (4 July) that the four-piece will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Monday (18 Dec).

Ticket sales for Live Nation members begin on Tuesday (11 Jul) via www.livenation.sg, while general sales go live on Wednesday (12 July).

Hey, at least the odds of you getting a ticket for this is relatively higher.

Ticket sales open from 11 July

Tickets for the One OK Rock Luxury Disease Asia Tour 2023 concert in Singapore will open Tuesday (11 July) from 10am until 11.59pm for Live Nation members.

You can sign up for free membership at www.livenation.sg.

General sales tickets will then go live on Wednesday (12 July) from 10am onwards via www.ticketmaster.sg.

You can also go to SingPost outlets to buy your tickets on 12 July.

One OK Rock returned to Singapore on 18 Dec 2023 after 2020 concert cancelled

One OK Rock will return to Singapore for the first time since 2018 after their last concert, scheduled for 2020, was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The band, which has been around since 2005, will perform in 6 major cities, including Singapore, for their Luxury Disease Asia Tour 2023.

Named after the usual time they’d rehearse at their jamming studio (1 o’clock in the morning), the band eventually morphed the name to One OK Rock.

It can also be pronounced 10969 in Japanese.

According to a Live Nation press release, they’re touring Europe with British rock band Muse before they return to Asia at the end of the year.

Having conquered Japan as one of its leading domestic and international acts, they’re also well-known across the globe for their spectacular live performances, with lyrics delivered in Japanese and English.

With such a huge number of bands and artists coming to Singapore in the next two years, we’d best prepare our wallets.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Asia Live 365 and One OK Rock on Instagram.