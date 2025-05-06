‘Was it just one term, collect pay, & move on?’: Redditors debate why 5 one-term MPs have stepped down this GE

Redditors d ebate w hy f ive MPs a re s tepping d own after one term

GE2025 has wrapped up in Singapore, but conversations surrounding Members of Parliament (MPs), both old and new, are only just heating up.

On Reddit, netizens are discussing why five MPs are stepping down after serving only one term.

In a thread posted on 4 May, the OP questioned the short stints, asking bluntly: “Was it just one term, collect pay, and move on?”

The five individuals in question — Carrie Tan, Derrick Goh, Don Wee, Mohd Fahmi Aliman, and Ng Ling Ling — were all elected in GE2020.

The post pointed out that these MPs campaigned with promises back in 2020, yet their early exit raises concerns about whether they delivered.

Netizens sympathise with one- term MPs

Many netizens sympathised with the demands of political life and offered possible reasons for the MPs stepping down.

A netizen felt that age could be a factor, with most of the MPs stepping down in their late 40s and early 50s. In their opinion, this age group is not ideal for the renewal process under Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Another commenter noted the public attention that MPs have to endure, highlighting the fact that their families, including their children, are also subjected to the same level of scrutiny.

Meanwhile, a Reddit user stated that they don’t see the issue as the MPs promised to do a job for five years, and they fulfilled that promise.

Another netizen asked why we are using “a different yard stick” to judge the out-going MPs, given five years is a pretty long time for a job nowadays.

Vetting process of candidates questioned

The Reddit post also touched on the vetting process of the candidates. Many of these MPs had grassroots experience before contesting, “so they ought to know what the workload and scrutiny would be like”.

If they truly did not grasp the demands, it calls into question how the party — which has a responsibility to screen candidates carefully for electability, resilience, and long-term suitability — selected its candidates.

According to the post, if this were the private sector, underperformance would have consequences.

In politics, though, it appears that many adopt the attitude of how “they did their best” and simply move on.

The Redditor ended the post by asking: “Where are the KPIs? Who’s keeping score? Or is every election cycle just about good rally speeches and poster ops, with no follow-through?”

