‘Am I missing some dirt & tea?’: Redditor asks S’poreans what they think of DPM Gan Kim Yong

Redditor asks Singaporeans for their opinions on DPM Gan Kim Yong

A recent post on the r/asksingapore subreddit on 29 Apr has sparked a lively discussion among Singaporeans regarding their opinions on Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Gan Kim Yong.

The OP expressed a positive view of Mr Gan, highlighting his involvement in the COVID-19 Task Force.

According to the post, Mr Gan played a crucial role in prioritising the welfare of Singaporeans, especially at a time when many foreign workers were leaving the country during the pandemic.

The OP emphasised how the government, under Mr Gan’s guidance, provided real and effective measures such as the Temporary Relief Fund, which helped those whose income was impacted by the pandemic.

The Reddit post also pointed out that the government rooted its measures in logic and science, unlike the more extreme and inconsistent policies observed in the West and China.

The OP then asked if they had missed out on any “dirt and tea” about Mr Gan and questioned fellow Singaporeans on their opinions on him.

Most netizens have a good impression of DPM Gan

One netizen shared that they actually like Mr Gan as he is “one of the more hardworking, competent, and humble ones who hardly engages in gutter politics”.

A Reddit user echoed this sentiment, sharing that they felt Mr Gan is a “great guy”, but thinks this will probably be his last election as he’s likely to retire before the next one.

Another commenter recalled how Mr Gan provided their family with financial assistance when he was an MP at Chua Chua Kang Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

Meanwhile, one netizen described him as “someone who does more than he talks, prefers to keep a low profile, and shies away from the limelight”.

Due to those traits, however, Mr Gan may be on the losing end in “this day and age”.

Mr Gan once worked in the private sector, but decided to join politics to make “Singapore better”.

On 30 Apr, the positive sentiment towards the DPM extended beyond glowing online comments.

Mr Gan had attracted a large crowd that queued up to meet him during his walkabout at Waterway Point in Punggol.

In the Instagram post, the OP referred to Mr Gan as “Task Force Man,” a term personally bestowed on him by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

The busy scene stands in sharp contrast with another video, posted earlier this week, that allegedly showed him being snubbed while campaigning at Punggol.

