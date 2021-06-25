Orchard Hotel Fined & Ordered To Suspend Room Bookings From 25 Jun

Back in Phase 3, the maximum group size for social gatherings was 8 people.

However, when it comes to joyous occasions such as birthday celebrations, things may sometimes go overboard.

On 6 Feb 2021, 11 guests at Orchard Hotel Singapore were found gathering in 1 room for a birthday party.

As a result, the hotel has received a fine of $1,000 and has been ordered to suspend room bookings from 25 Jun to 24 Jul.

Separately, since the start of Phase 3 (Heightened Alert), 117 individuals have been fined for breaching safe management measures (SMMs).

Orchard Hotel suspends bookings for 30 days

In a press release on Friday (25 Jun), the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) announced the temporary suspension.

According to MSE, enforcement officers from Singapore Tourism Board (STB) had found 11 individuals gathering in a room at Orchard Hotel Singapore on 6 Feb.

Apparently, they were there for a birthday celebration. Their group size reportedly exceeded the 8-pax limit, and they weren’t members of the same household.

As such, the hotel was handed a fine of $1,000. The authorities have also ordered the hotel to suspend room bookings for 30 days from 25 Jun to 24 Jul.

However, the suspension only applies to new bookings. Existing ones made prior to the suspension will still be able to proceed.

The individuals involved are currently under investigation and may face enforcement actions.

117 fined for breaching social distancing

MSE also revealed that they’ve handed 117 individuals fines for breaching SMMs since 14 Jun.

The breaches include failing to wear a mask when not doing strenuous exercises and gathering in groups larger than 5.

In an effort to cautiously reopen, the ministry updates that all water play areas and facilities will remain closed.

Campsites and barbecue pits in NParks-managed parks and gardens will stay out of bounds until further notice as well.

Do be mindful of prevailing safe distancing measures

Even as the social distancing measures are easing as we make progress in containing the virus, we should still exercise caution.

When out meeting friends and family, do continue to keep in mind the prevailing measures and remind everyone to adhere to them.

After all, this will likely help us return to a greater sense of normalcy sooner rather than later.

