The Banana Leaf Apolo In Little India Fined $10,000 For Hosting 40 Pax Birthday Party

In Phase 2, we can only have social gatherings of up to 5 people.

However, one restaurant took things a little further by hosting 40 people for a birthday party.

On 12 Sep 2020, The Banana Leaf Apolo hosted a 40-person birthday party at 48 Serangoon Road between 6pm and 10pm.

Source

As a result, the restaurant in Little India was fined $10,000 for breaching Covid-19 safety protocols on Wednesday (5 May).

Little India restaurant fined for hosting a 40-people birthday party

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the restaurant accepted an advance booking for a birthday party on 12 Sep 2020.

Using the second floor of the restaurant, employees set up sound systems, microphones, and even a projector for the party.

Source

A myriad of food was also available for the guests’ consumption via self-service buffet style.

While buffets are back on the tables for Singapore, self-service is still not allowed. Servers are required to attend to your needs and serve food.

Group of 40 had risk of leading to Covid-19 cluster: DPP

According to Yahoo News Singapore, footage from CCTV showed guests intermingling in close proximity. None of the guests was practising safe distancing measures.

In addition, the restaurant manager was not around as he was attending another event at level 1.

Hence, Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Stephanie Kok proposed a fine of $10,000 for The Banana Leaf Apolo. DPP Stephanie stated that a group of 40 people could very well lead to a Covid-19 cluster.

Thankfully, no one was infected at this birthday party.

The restaurant manager apologised in court and said,

We have taken a lot of measures to ensure that this doesn’t happen ever again, sir.

However, the breach of Covid-19 safety rules ended with a $10,000 fine on The Banana Leaf Apolo restaurant.

Always follow safety protocols

Countries around the world are struggling to keep Covid-19 under control. Hence, we should always adhere to safety protocols as much as we can.

This entails keeping to the social gathering limit and practising safe distancing.

Hopefully, the restaurant has truly learnt its lesson and will keep a close eye on its staff and guest events. Even if a customer chooses to disregard the rules, doesn’t mean business entities should.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.