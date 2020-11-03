Work From Orchard Hotel Package Has Free-Flow Drinks & Complimentary Snack

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way we live. Arguably, the biggest change for most has been working from home (WFH).

Many months into the WFH arrangement, some may be looking for ways to ensure that productivity levels are still high in a different setting.

If you need a change of environment without breaking the bank, Orchard Hotel has just the thing for you.

The hotel now has work from hotel packages at $25 a day.

To further sweeten the deal, the package even comes with free-flow drinks and complimentary pastries.

Atas work lounge to make you feel like a boss

Sometimes, all we need is a change of scenery. Increasingly, hotels are offering a work from hotel experience, giving a new definition to WFH.

In November, Orchard Hotel is offering their lobby lounge for people to work from.

The luxurious surroundings of the hotel lounge may just be the motivation boost you seek, as it’s not every day you get to feel like a boss.

Free flow drinks & snacks

Throughout the working day, we all need our liquid fuel and snacks to keep us going.

With a specially curated WFH menu, the Orchard Hotel package has got you covered. It offers free flow drinks, anything from coffee and tea to juice and soft drinks.

Not only that, you can also treat yourself to a mid-day snack of your choice from the hotel café.

From mushroom quiches and curry puffs, to sausage rolls and muffins, there’s a rich platter of food for everyone.

If you’re looking to treat yourself while on your ‘work holiday’, you can also dine at Hua Ting in Orchard Hotel.

There, you’ll be able to enjoy a 30% corporate discount at the Michelin Plate restaurant.

Complimentary services to ensure productivity

Besides all that, the work from Orchard Hotel package also includes everything you need for a productive work day. The lounge is fitted with stylish and work-friendly tables.

And of course, high-speed internet if you’ve been struggling with buggy internet connection at home.

Not only that, the WFH package also comes with services such as printing of up to 30 pieces and mailing.

If you need to run errands throughout the day, don’t sweat it. The package also includes free parking and storage.

With purchase of the package, you are also entitled to a 20% discount for meeting rooms and 50% off business support services.

Priced affordably at $25/day

For all the above mentioned perks, the work from Orchard Hotel daily package only costs $25.

You can also choose to get the weekly package priced at $105.

All work packages will run from 9am to 5pm from Monday to Friday.

To celebrate the launch of Work from Orchard Hotel, they’re giving a complimentary gazette pouch to the first 20 guests that sign up for their weekly package.

You can find out more and make your bookings here.

Change it up & work from a hotel

All the perks of WFH – with the added luxury of hotel services at your fingertips – will surely help you get into ‘boss mode’ when you’re working.

And all at such an affordable price, it definitely sounds like a win-win.

Would you like to change it up and work from a hotel? Let us know in the comments down below.

All images courtesy of Orchard Hotel Singapore unless stated otherwise.