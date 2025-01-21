Oriental Kopi in M’sia faces criticism after announcing service charge hike from 10% to 15% for CNY

Oriental Kopi in Malaysia raises service charge for Chinese New Year

Oriental Kopi, a well-known coffee shop chain in Malaysia, has announced an increase in its service charge from 10% to 15% for Chinese New Year (CNY).

A photo of the notice was posted on Sunday (19 Jan) on the @malaysia.shoppingmall Threads account, although it remains unclear which specific outlet it was taken at.

The memo stated that the adjustment will be in effect on 29 and 30 Jan.

It also clarified that the service charge increase is separate from the 6% Sales and Service Tax (SST).

Coffee shop faces backlash over service charge hike

Oriental Kopi’s service charge increase sparked criticism online, with many netizens expressing that it’s unusual for establishments to raise service fees during holidays.

One user pointed out that with a 15% service charge on top of the 6% SST, customers are effectively paying 21% more than the cost of their meal.

Another commenter suggested that if the coffee shop struggles to manage the crowd during the holiday season, it should consider temporarily closing or finding alternative solutions, rather than passing the additional costs onto customers.

One user also asked whether the chain plans to implement similar service charge hikes for other major holidays.

Meanwhile, some users shared their personal experiences of facing higher prices or service fees at various food establishments — both in Malaysia and abroad — during the holiday period.

Unreasonable service charge hikes deemed illegal

Following Oriental Kopi’s announcement, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living has reportedly stated that restaurants should not raise service charges during CNY.

A report by China Press revealed that the ministry has instructed the Enforcement Division to investigate the matter and summon the relevant restaurants to explain the reasons for the price increase.

The ministry will continue monitoring both restaurants and social media platforms for any complaints on the issue.

If any establishment is found to have imposed an unreasonable price hike, the ministry will take action under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

Companies found guilty may face fines of up to RM500,000 (S$152,000) for a first offence and up to RM1 million (S$304,000) for repeat offences.

Meanwhile, individuals could be fined up to RM100,000 (S$30,400) and/or face up to three years in prison for a first offence, or a fine of up to RM250,000 (S$76,000) and/or up to five years’ imprisonment for repeat offences.

Also read: Woman hit with S$630 fee after parking at KL airport for 13 days

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @malaysia.shoppingmall on Threads and Oriental Kopi Bandar Puteri Puchong on Google Maps.