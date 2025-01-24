Oriental Kopi M’sia U-turns on CNY service charge hike, apologises to customers

Oriental Kopi apologises to customers for CNY service charge hike

Oriental Kopi, a well-known chain restaurant in Malaysia, has reversed its decision to raise service charges during the upcoming Chinese New Year (CNY) period.

This came shortly after the restaurant received flak for adjusting its service charge from 10% to 15% during the first two days of CNY.

In a social media post on Wednesday (22 Jan), Oriental Kopi apologised to customers and said its service charge will remain unchanged during the festive period.

Some netizens express support, others say it’s a slippery slope

After the apology was posted, netizens seemed to have mixed opinions, with some saying they would support the business, and others expressing their annoyance.

One Facebook user pointed out that other restaurants might also follow suit and increase their service charge.

On the other hand, some users found the price hike reasonable as they felt restaurant staff members deserved to be rewarded for working during the Chinese New Year holiday.

