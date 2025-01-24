Oriental Kopi M’sia U-turns on CNY service charge hike, apologises to customers

Some netizens said they didn't mind paying the service charge while others said it could be the start of a slippery slope.

Oriental Kopi, a well-known chain restaurant in Malaysia, has reversed its decision to raise service charges during the upcoming Chinese New Year (CNY) period.

This came shortly after the restaurant received flak for adjusting its service charge from 10% to 15% during the first two days of CNY.

Restaurant apology

In a social media post on Wednesday (22 Jan), Oriental Kopi apologised to customers and said its service charge will remain unchanged during the festive period.

Translation: Hello folks, We are very sorry for the trouble caused in recent days. During this Chinese New Year period, our service fee will remain unchanged, no adjustments will be made, and we are committed to providing you and your family and friends with the best dining experience. We sincerely look forward to serving you and your friends authentic local food during the New Year.

Some netizens express support, others say it’s a slippery slope

After the apology was posted, netizens seemed to have mixed opinions, with some saying they would support the business, and others expressing their annoyance.

One Facebook user pointed out that other restaurants might also follow suit and increase their service charge.

Translation: This is not just an issue about the 5%. If Oriental Kopi implements this, other restaurants might also raise their service charge during CNY as well as other festivals such as Hari Raya, Deepavali, and Christmas. If there are no service fee hikes for other festivals, why is CNY an exception? Those who think it’s just a 5% increase should consider the consequences. Not to mention, some businesses that charge service fees have terrible service.

On the other hand, some users found the price hike reasonable as they felt restaurant staff members deserved to be rewarded for working during the Chinese New Year holiday.

Translation: I will still support. After all, employees are not getting a break during CNY. I think it is acceptable.

