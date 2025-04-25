18-year-old in M’sia dies in car accident 1 day before SPM exam results release, driver allegedly ran red light

Teen in Malaysia killed 1 day before he was supposed to collect SPM exam results

An 18-year-old boy and his cousin were killed in a devastating road accident on Wednesday (23 April) in Sabah, Malaysia.

The pair was travelling in a lorry when the driver allegedly ran a red light, colliding with a motorcycle at a traffic junction, Sin Chew Daily reported.

This tragic event occurred just one day before the release of the Malaysian Certificate of Education (SPM) examination results, which the teen was supposed to collect.

Teen was travelling with cousin before the crash

According to Harian Metro, the teen, Eddie Hariz Zulfadzli, was with his 34-year-old cousin, Sajuan Madri, who was driving the lorry at the time of the crash.

The accident took place around 4pm near the Indah Permai interchange in Kota Kinabalu.

Photos from the scene show the hood of the lorry almost completely destroyed, with red fluid — presumably blood — flowing from the vehicle.

Kota Kinabalu District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Kasim Muda, confirmed that initial investigations revealed the driver was heading towards Jalan Sepanggar at the time of the accident.

A witness reported that the lorry ran a red light before crashing into a motorcycle that was crossing the intersection when the light turned green.

Both victims pronounced dead at the scene

Following the crash, rescue workers quickly arrived at the scene.

Both the teen and the lorry driver were confirmed dead at the scene, Mr Kasim reported.

Meanwhile, the 15-year-old motorcyclist suffered severe injuries and was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.

Police are currently investigating the case under reckless driving causing death.

Authorities have also issued a reminder to all road users to remain vigilant and follow traffic regulations, particularly at high-risk intersections.

