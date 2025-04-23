Motorcyclist in M’sia killed in fiery crash after allegedly running red light during illegal racing

Motorcyclist in Malaysia dies after crashing into car, had allegedly participated in illegal racing

A 22-year-old Malaysian motorcyclist died on the spot after a horrific collision with a car in Port Klang, Malaysia, in the early hours of Sunday (20 Apr).

Two others, aged 22 and 16, were seriously injured, while the driver of the car escaped unscathed and allegedly fled the scene.

Police suspect the victims were part of an illegal street racing group that had recklessly run a red light moments before the crash.

Group of motorcyclists allegedly ran red light at high speed

According to the New Straits Times (NST), the fatal crash occurred at around 4.10am at a busy intersection.

South Klang District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Ramli Kasa, said the white sedan was making a right turn into Jalan Kim Chun after the traffic light turned green when the accident occured.

Out of nowhere, a large group of motorcycles reportedly sped through the red light, heading straight towards the car.

The impact was violent. Eyewitnesses described it as deafening.

Scene descended into chaos as crowd gathered

A Facebook user, posting under the name KG RAJA UDA – (K.R.U), shared chilling footage of the aftermath.

The video showed three wrecked motorcycles lay scattered across the road, with debris strewn in every direction.

The white car involved was nowhere to be found, and authorities suspect the driver fled the scene.

The scene quickly drew a crowd, as passers-by stopped their vehicles to watch in shock.

22-year-old rider motorcyclist suspected to be involved in illegal racing

One of the riders — a 22-year-old Malaysian — was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two riders, aged 22 and 16, suffered serious injuries and were rushed to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital for emergency treatment.

Authorities believe the group had been involved in illegal racing prior to the crash and have launched an investigation for reckless driving causing death.

They also reminded the public to practice responsible road behaviour and urged parents to keep a close eye on their teenage children to prevent them from getting involved in dangerous street racing.

