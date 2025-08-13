Brave SPF officer climbs onto thin ledge to save distressed woman on Hougang overhead bridge  

Police officers heroically rescue woman in distress on Hougang overhead bridge

Last December, a group of quick-thinking police officers came together to rescue a woman in distress on an overhead bridge in Hougang.

Their decisive actions turned what could have been a tragedy into a story of courage and teamwork.

Police received calls about woman on overhead bridge

At about 10am that morning, the Police Operations Command Centre received several “999” calls about a woman sitting dangerously on the side of the bridge.

Sergeant (Sgt) Linus Lim and Special Constable Corporal Muhammad Tajuddeen from Hougang Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) were first on the move, with Sgt Loh Guo Sheng from Serangoon NPC volunteering his team’s help.

When Sgt Lim arrived, he found the woman leaning forward over the railing, staring at the road below.

An advertisement banner blocked his path, but he spoke to her calmly, hoping to keep her engaged until backup arrived.

“Each time she moved closer to the edge, my heart sank,” Sgt Lim recalls.

Advertisement board created barrier for rescuers

Soon, Hougang NPC’s Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Benjamin Cheah, with 15 years of experience, took command at the scene.

He positioned himself opposite Sgt Lim with his partner Sgt Muhammad Nuh Irfan, who was just 11 months into service.

The large advertisement board posed an unusual challenge, creating a physical barrier between the officers and the woman.

“In all my years handling similar cases, I’d never encountered anything like this,” ASP Cheah reflects.

Meanwhile, Sgt Loh and his partner, Sgt Shaiful Izzat took charge of traffic control below, clearing the way for emergency vehicles.

On the bridge, Senior Staff Sergeant (SSSgt) Derrick Lam and Sgt Muhammad Saifuddin had joined ASP Cheah.

Noticed wide railing gaps

Sgt Saifuddin noticed the railing gaps were wide enough to thread an arm through, so he and SSSgt Lam positioned themselves to grab the woman if the chance arose.

When she shifted back slightly, both officers seized her wrists. ASP Cheah and Sgt Irfan then climbed onto the narrow ledge outside the railing.

Sgt Irfan gripped his team leader’s belt tightly as ASP Cheah lunged forward to hold the woman.

With the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers cutting a hole through the advertisement board, the rescuers worked together to lift her to safety.

ASP Cheah and Sgt Irfan later received the Commissioner of Police’s High Commendation Award, but they stressed that the rescue was a team effort.

“Each officer knew their role and executed it perfectly,” ASP Cheah said. “When lives are at stake, it’s this absolute trust in your team that makes the impossible possible.”

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force.