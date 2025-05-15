GE2025: Chee Soon Juan wins 2 more overseas votes in Sembawang West than PAP’s Poh Li San, all results the same

9.329 overseas votes for GE2025 were cast on 15 May

Almost two weeks after Polling Day, the overseas votes for the 2025 General Election (GE2025) were cast on Thursday (15 May).

While all the results, i.e. who eventually won in each constituency, remained the same, Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Chee Soon Juan received two more overseas votes than People’s Action Party (PAP) candidate Poh Li San.

Chee gets 23 overseas votes in GE2025 to Poh’s 21

According to a media release by the Elections Department (ELD) on Thursday, 44 valid overseas votes were cast for Sembawang West Single-Member Constituency (SMC).

23 of them were for Dr Chee, while Ms Poh got 21.

This increases the total number of votes for Dr Chee to 10,564 — 1,435 lower than Ms Poh’s 11,999.

It also means one of Singapore’s most well-known opposition politicians who has never been in Parliament still lost his parliamentary bid as his vote share went up by just 0.01%.

He now gets 46.82% of the vote compared with Ms Poh’s 53.18%.

Overseas votes largely follow GE2025 results

The overseas vote results for other constituencies largely followed the same pattern as that of the overall GE2025 results.

In constituencies won by the PAP, they also won the overseas vote.

In Hougang SMC, Aljunied GRC and Sengkang GRC, which were won by the Workers’ Party (WP), the WP also got more overseas votes.

Liang Eng Hwa & Paul Tambyah got exactly the same number of overseas votes

Besides Sembawang West, there was one other exception — in Bukit Panjang SMC, PAP’s Mr Liang Eng Hwa and SDP’s Dr Paul Tambyah both received exactly the same number of overseas votes: 36.

But Mr Liang still prevailed with 61.38% of the total vote share.

The overseas vote results were also close in some SMCs.

For example, NTUC chief Ng Chee Meng got 33 overseas votes in Jalan Kayu SMC, 3 more than WP’s Mr Andre Low. Mr Ng’s vote share remains the same at 51.47%.

In Tampines Changkat SMC, PAP’s Mr Desmond Choo got 35 overseas votes — just one more than WP’s Mr Kenneth Foo. This caused Mr Choo’s total vote share to drop by 0.01% to 56.16%.

NSP gets zero overseas votes in Tampines

This time round, one team had the dubious distinction of getting zero overseas votes.

That was the National Solidarity Party (NSP) team that contested Tampines Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

This is despite NSP contesting Tampines GRC in the past three GEs, before WP entered the fray for the first time in GE2025.

The fourth member of the four-way fight was the People’s Power Party (PPP), which got three overseas votes, bringing their total number of votes to 596 and 0.43% of the total vote — also losing their deposite.

9,329 overseas votes counted in front of parties’ representatives

A total of 9,329 overseas votes were counted on Thursday at the ELD in Novena, in front of representatives from the various parties.

5,966 of them were cast by overseas voters who had registered to vote in-person at the ten overseas polling stations across the globe, out of a total of 8,091 such voters.

The other 3,363 were postal votes that were accepted for counting. There were 7,808 out of a total of 9,146 postal voters who downloaded their postal ballots, but only 6,097 were received in Singapore by the deadline stipulated.

There were 17,237 registered overseas voters in all contested electoral divisions, ELD said.

Added to the votes cast in Singapore on 3 May, a total of 2,438,610 Singaporeans voted in GE2025, with 42,945 rejected votes.

This increases the turnout for GE2025 to 92.83% of the 2,627,026 registered electors in all contested electoral divisions.

