GE2025: PAP’s Poh Li San wins Sembawang West SMC with 53% of votes against SDP’s Chee Soon Juan

PAP’s Poh Li San wins Sembawang West contest against SDP’s Chee Soon Juan

Poh Li San, the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) candidate for the new Sembawang West SMC, has won the one-on-one contest against Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Chee Soon Juan.

Ms Poh won 53% of the votes while Dr Chee received 47% of the votes.

Ms Poh’s victory also marks Dr Chee’s seventh consecutive election loss since 1992.

Dr Chee accused of ‘abandoning’ Bukit Batok residents by moving to Sembawang West

Sembawang West SMC was established for GE2025 due to population increase in Sembawang GRC, which it was part of during the previous election.

Ms Poh, the incumbent MP for the Sembawang West ward, was announced as the PAP’s candidate for the new SMC.

Meanwhile, Dr Chee threw his hat into the ring after Bukit Batok SMC — where he contested for the last two elections — was merged into the new Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC.

During the campaigning period, PAP members slammed Dr Chee for ‘abandoning’ Bukit Batok residents. Health Minister Ong Ye Kung also accused Dr Chee of “packing up and leaving” his familiar battleground.

SDP candidates shot back, calling Mr Ong’s characterisation of Dr Chee’s departure as “tactics of a playground bully”. They also reminded Mr Ong of his own move from Aljunied GRC to Sembawang GRC after the 2011 General Election.

