‘Quite heartwarming’: 1st-time S’porean voter in UK shares experience casting vote overseas

Singaporean undergraduate votes for the first time while residing overseas, casts vote in London

On Saturday (3 May), every Singaporean was called upon to perform their civic duty by voting on Polling Day — regardless of whether they are residing overseas.

This was the case for 21-year-old Oxford undergraduate Rayner Chew, a first-time voter, who documented his experience casting his vote in the 2025 General Election (GE) in a foreign land.

In a 33-second clip posted on TikTok, the first-year Economics and Management student shared about his voting journey, which ended at the Singapore High Commission in London.

Singaporean student in UK makes time to vote

Rayner had hopped on a train to Marylebone Station right after finishing his classes.

He then walked through Hyde Park to reach Belgravia, the London neighbourhood known for housing embassies.

After a 40-minute walk, he finally arrived at the Singapore High Commission, where he cast his vote for GE2025.

Voting process was ‘very clear & detailed’

Speaking to MS News, Rayner said the voting process was relatively easy, describing it as “very clear and detailed”.

He had received instructions beforehand via his undergraduate group chat and platforms like the Singapore Global Network, making the experience smooth and hassle-free.

When asked how it felt voting for the first time as a Singaporean overseas, Rayner described the experience as “quite heartwarming”.

Having lived overseas for the past six months, the act of voting made him feel closer to home.

“I’m very proud to be able to do my part by exercising my citizens’ right overseas,” said the undergraduate.

Though he noted that the election results came as a bit of a surprise, Rayner remained “quite hopeful” for the country’s future, and said that he looks forward to be back in Singapore soon.

Also read: 7.53% of registered voters did not vote in GE2025, lowest turnout in recent years

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image from @rayner.chew on TikTok.