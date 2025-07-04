Woman’s S$50 Owala bottle gets run over by bus at Marina Bay, it gets flattened instantly 

TikToker’s Owala bottle falls out of bag while chasing bus

In an unfortunate turn of events on Wednesday (2 July), a woman’s Owala bottle fell onto the road while she was chasing after a bus in Marina Bay.

The trendy bottle ended up getting run over by the bus, which she ended up missing as well.

The lady, who goes by @w1nnerae on TikTok, later shared a video showing her bottle lying on the road, completely flattened and with water spilt everywhere.

“The bus bulldozed my favourite water bottle,” she wrote in the caption.

The video has since garnered over two million views and more than 700 comments, with netizens providing comedic relief to the tragedy.

@w1nnerae this is the worst day of my life not only did i miss the bus after running after it (negative aura) my owala fell out of my bag while running (double negative aura) and the bus [which i missed] BULLDOZED MY FAVOURITE WATER BOTTLE FMLLLLL @Owala do you have a warranty 😔😔😔😔🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 ♬ Jet2 Advert – ✈️A7-BBH | MAN 🇬🇧

TikToker bemoan loss of ‘go-to’ bottle she had for nearly a year

The TikToker, who goes by Rae, told MS News that the incident occurred outside her office at Asia Square.

Rushing for dinner, the 22-year-old sprinted towards a bus stop as she saw her bus approaching.

However, the movement from running caused her Owala bottle, which was wedged in the side pocket of her bag, to fall onto the road.

The bottle tragically rolled underneath the bus she was chasing after, just as the vehicle was moving off.

“I don’t think the bus driver was aware that he ran over my bottle,” the 22-year-old student and content creator said.

“However, there was an extremely loud pop when the bottle burst, and he might have heard it.”

Rae shared that she was “shell-shocked and stunned”. Not only had she missed her bus, but her beloved water bottle was completely flattened.

Picked up bottle from road as rush-hour crowd watched

Rae also shared that the incident unfolded in front of a sizable rush-hour crowd at the bus stop.

Alone at the time, Rae had to contain her shock and retrieve her bottle sheepishly while everyone stared.

Rae shared that she had had the bottle for almost a year and was her “go-to bottle” for everyday activities.

“I was quite devastated when it exploded,” she said.

Surprisingly, Rae said the bottle can still contain water with no leakages.

She subsequently posted two more videos featuring her flattened Owala bottle, turning the mishap into comedy.

In one video, she posed with her now “skinny” bottle.

In another clip, she poured water into the damaged bottle and invited her family members to drink from her “skinny custom one of a kind functional Owala”.

Netizens amused by ‘foldable Owala’

The TikTok has gone viral, with netizens finding the incident both tragic and humorous at the same time.

“From Owala to walao,” a TikToker quipped.

Another netizen pointed out that “Owala is not bus-proofed”, to which the TikToker agreed.

“Woah foldable Owala,” another wrote. The TikToker played along, replying that it was “limited edition”.

