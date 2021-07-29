Singapore Sends 200 Oxygen Concentrators To Myanmar As They Face Surge In Covid-19 Cases

Singapore has seen a recent uptick in cases but authorities are dealing with it swiftly, curbing further spread of infections.

Unfortunately, not all countries around us have the same resources available to do this.

Yesterday (28 Jul), Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan shared that Singapore will be contributing 200 units of oxygen concentrators to Myanmar.

Source

This will aid Myanmar’s fight against surging Covid-19 cases.

Myanmar battling an alarming surge in Covid-19 cases

In the past month, there have been over 120,000 cases and 7,800 deaths in Myanmar.

The country reached its highest daily records of new cases and deaths in July, with infections on the rise since June, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Fighting this deadly surge against the backdrop of political unrest, Myanmar has been seeking international help.

Singapore pledges 200 units of oxygen concentrators to Myanmar

On Wednesday (28 Jul), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced that Singapore will contribute 200 10-litre oxygen concentrators to support Myanmar in its battle against Covid-19.

Source

The Singapore Red Cross will work with the Myanmar Red Cross Society to distribute the concentrators to affected communities.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the oxygen concentrators concentrate oxygen from atmospheric air. The Oxygen Concentrator Store explains that the device assists people with low levels of oxygen in their blood.

These oxygen concentrators will supplement Singapore’s earlier contributions to Myanmar, which have included the following, among other medical supplies:

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machines

Diagnostic tests

Surgical masks

Hand sanitisers

Singapore stands in solidarity with Myanmar

MFA assured that Singapore stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in combatting Covid-19.

In addition to donations by private entities and the local Myanmar community, these contributions attest to the strong mutual support between the 2 countries.

Mr Balakrishnan said in his Facebook post that Singapore will continue to support the people of Myanmar through these difficult times.

He reiterated our commitment to efforts by ASEAN and the international community to overcome Covid-19.

Mr Balakrishnan also voiced our country’s commitment to facilitating a return to normality and stability in Myanmar through their humanitarian crisis.

No country is fighting the virus alone

The pandemic has been a long-drawn battle and no country is in this fight alone.

Despite being a small country, Singapore is doing her best to aid countries like Myanmar in these times.

After all, only when countries band together can we defeat the virus and restore some semblance of normalcy to the world.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Vivian Balakrishnan on Facebook.