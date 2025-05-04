Famous oyster omelette stall in Newton Food Centre not closing despite death of co-founder

Oyster omelette stall in Newton Food Centre mistakenly thought to have closed down

Foodies got a scare recently when it was rumoured that the famous Hup Kee Fried Oyster Omelette in Newton Food Centre had closed down for good after its co-founder died.

However, despite her husband’s death, the lady boss of the stall clarified to Shin Min Daily News that she will not be hanging up her wok — for now.

Male co-founder of Newton oyster omelette stall passes away

Rumours of the stall’s permanent closure had reportedly circulated over social media, leading fans to express regret.

A netizen with the moniker “Teochew Alex”, admin of the FoodEats吃天下 Facebook page, posted that the male co-founder of the stall had passed away.

When Shin Min reporters visited Newton Food Centre on 26 April, they observed that the stall was closed, but a large number of eggs, pots and pans were still inside.

Lady boss resumed business on 30 April

However, Teochew Alex said he was happy to find the female co-founder back at the stall on 30 April.

After speaking with her for a short while, he learnt that she had resumed business after settling her husband’s affairs.

When Shin Min returned on 1 May, Madam Wang Yumei (transliterated from Mandarin) told the paper that she was not aware that people thought she had closed down.

She clarified that she would continue running the business and thanked customers for their support.

She added that she was grateful to them, especially those who had come from as far as Tampines to patronise her stall. Others had brought three generations of family members to eat her food.

Lady boss may shorten business hours

Madam Wang also said that her late husband had been concerned about her health, repeatedly advising her to take care of herself and not work too hard.

Her children are also worried that she will overwork herself.

She typically starts preparing ingredients at the stall at 2pm and closes at around 10pm.

Thus, she may shorten her business hours in future depending on her physical condition.

While she currently closes the stall on Sundays and Mondays, she is considering increasing her rest period to three days a week.

Lady boss may retire in the next 2 years

Worse still, Mdm Wang may retire in the next two years, she said.

Her children do not want to take over the business and she has no intention of selling her recipe to an outsider, she added.

Her oyster omelette may seem easy to cook, but it actually requires skill, she noted.

However, if and when she retires, she will see who is willing to take over the stall.

Oyster omelette stall moved to Newton in 1970s

Hup Kee Fried Oyster Omelette has a history that spans decades, with Mdm Wang and her husband having run the stall for more than 50 years.

Back in 1966, it was at the iconic Glutton’s Square, located in a carpark in Somerset.

It then moved to Newton Food Centre in the early 1970s, becoming known for its crispy egg, chewy starch and plump oysters with no pork or lard. The chilli sauce also packs a punch.

The stall usually sees long queues, especially during mealtimes, and is so famous that it was even featured in Hollywood movie “Crazy Rich Asians”.

