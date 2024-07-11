4 primary schools have around 50% vacancies filled by end of Phase 1 P1 registration exercise

4 primary schools have filled half of vacancies by end of Phase 1 P1 registration exercise

On Wednesday (10 July), the results of the first phase of the 2024 Primary One (P1) Registration exercise were announced.

Phase 1 is reserved for children who have a sibling studying in the primary school.

Currently, there are four primary schools which have filled about 50% of their vacancies.

Naval Base Primary has filled about 52% of total vacancies

According to The Straits Times, the four schools are:

Fern Green Primary School

Naval Base Primary School

Oasis Primary School

Springdale Primary School

Topping the list is Naval Base Primary, which has filled approximately 52% of its total vacancies.

Based on data on the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) website, the school has 53 available vacancies for the ongoing Phase 2A.

In 2023, 100 applicants registered their child for Naval Base Primary during Phase 2A, which had 66 vacancies then.

ST also noted that the data for Kranji Primary School was not available as the school will be relocating to Tengah in 2028. From 2024 to 2026, the school will also not be admitting P1 students via the exercise.

Results for Phase 2A out on 19 July

Phase 2A, which takes place from 9am on Thursday (11 July) to 4.30pm on Friday (12 July), will be open to children who fulfil at least one of the following criteria:

Has a parent or sibling who is a former student of the primary school

Has a parent who is a member of the School Advisory or Management Committee

Has a parent who is a staff member of the primary school

From the MOE Kindergarten under the purview of and located within the primary school

The results for this phase will be released on 19 July.

