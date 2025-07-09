‘Now I can finally go!’: P5 students get hyped for NDP 2025 at NE Show

Primary 5 students catch first glimpse of NDP magic at NE Show

On 5 July, more than 27,000 spectators packed the Padang stands for the second National Education (NE) Show, a rehearsal for the National Day Parade (NDP).

Among them were members of the public, Secondary 3 students, and Primary 5 students, some of whom spoke to MS News.

The evening sun beat down, the music pulsed, and fighter jets roared overhead — and for the kids experiencing it for the first time, it was nothing short of surreal.

Excitement and elation at the NDP NE show

11-year-old Reha from Anchor Green Primary School beamed when asked how she felt.

“I’m very excited and honoured that I can be here,” she said. “Also, it’s my grandfather’s birthday, so I am very happy today.”

Nearby, Xavier Heng, who has always wanted to attend a parade, finally got his wish.

“I have heard of NDP for the past few years…. Now I can finally go!” he said.

In his excitement, Xavier even cheekily asked his sister if she wanted to come, only to say that he was not bringing her along.

Similarly, 11-year-old Ernest Koh said that his brother was happy that he was there, “but also a bit jealous”.

From never-heard-of-it to never-forget-it

Not all the kids grew up with NDP. Reha even said she had never heard of NDP before.

Similarly, 11-year-old Daniel shared that his family and friends have never attended a parade.

Still, he could tell why it mattered.

“I think they celebrate Singapore’s birthday with a big parade because Singapore is one country, and you need to celebrate as a country together,” said Daniel.

His bucket list for the NE Show? Famous people, fireworks, planes — the whole package.

More than just fireworks

Apart from their unbridled excitement for the fireworks spectacle, the 11-year-olds also reflected on their dreams for Singapore.

Kayden Ng looks forward to “less trash and more recycling”, while Zi Xuan hopes that Singapore continues to be “independent and safe”.

Among the young Singaporeans are also their chaperones for the show, such as 24-year-old Pollyanna Tang, who was there with her students from Lighthouse School, a special education school in Singapore.

“To bring the kids here for NDP, I think it feels very special, and I am very thankful that they get to be a part of this,” she said.

Some of her students have also attended NDP multiple times, a privilege extended to some special schools.

“They especially look forward to the songs and getting to hear the fireworks,” she said.

Ms Tang herself has seen NDP from every angle — as a participant, a spectator, and now an educator.

“From the different angles, you get different experiences. But I think it’s always very special seeing the crowd all coming together for one purpose,” added the teacher.

For Ms Tang, SG60 means humility.

“Only when we all humble ourselves and work together can we go a long way and progress,” she said.

A national birthday party — and no NSF for stand-in President this time

In place of the President, Senior Minister of State Zaqy Mohamad served as Reviewing Officer this year, a move that also marked a significant first.

For the first time in this year’s NDP rehearsals, no NSF (Full-Time National Serviceman) stood in — a shift that has been noted in this year’s ceremonial lineup.

The Receiving Officer was Major-General Lee Yi-Jin, Chief of the Digital and Intelligence Service and Director of Military Intelligence.

The NE show also featured 80% of the full fireworks display, giving the audience a near-complete experience of the explosive finale.

The NDP Show: Unity, hope & lots of heart

Directed by filmmaker Boo Junfeng, this year’s NDP show is built around verses from the National Anthem and the SG60 milestone, with themes such as unity, resilience, and inclusivity.

The show’s format spans four major acts, a pre-parade musical film, and interconnected live performances across both the Padang and Marina Bay.

The rehearsal itself featured more than 3,000 performers, a floating mobile stage, LED-lit wristbands for the 27,000 spectators, and floats designed by artists with disabilities.

The energy peaked during the synchronised drumming across the Padang and Marina Bay, just before the fireworks lit up the sky.

But at the heart of it all? The kids.

Excited? Sure. Overwhelmed? Maybe. Yet, grinning through sweat and sunblock.

Also read: SAF tank knocks into traffic light along North Bridge Road due to technical issue

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Photography by Toan Ngo and Prudence Lim for MS News.