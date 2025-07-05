SAF tank appears to hit traffic lights along North Bridge Road, mechanical failure suggested

SAF Leopard tank appears to knock traffic lights askew as it turns into North Bridge Road

A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) tank appeared to hit a set of traffic lights as it attempted to turn right into North Bridge Road.

The incident was caught in a video posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, which has already drawn more than 280,000 views and 1,500 reactions.

Tank attempts to turn right into North Bridge Road

In the clip, purportedly taken on Saturday (5 July), a Leopard tank with a military licence plate is seen travelling down Parliament Place.

As part of North Bridge Road was closed to vehicular traffic due to the National Day Parade (NDP) National Education Show 2 at the Padang, the tank attempted to turn right into the portion of the road in front of the Supreme Court that was still accessible.

However, its turning angle was too wide and it headed directly for the corner of the pavement.

Tank appears to knock traffic lights askew

A crashing sound was heard, as well as the sound of spectators going, “Ohhh!”

The camera panned towards the sound, and a set of traffic lights in front of the tank was noticeably tilted to one side.

However, it appeared to still be working as the lights could still change.

Tank takes some time to drive away

After the incident, the tank took some time to drive away.

While it managed to reverse quickly, the driver seemed to be having trouble steering the tank in the correct direction and it stayed at the junction for a while.

After the video skipped forward, the tank had righted itself and finally drove down North Bridge Road as intended.

Later, personnel who looked like they were from the organising committee were seen inspecting the damage and taking photos.

Most netizens are forgiving, some suggest mechanical failure

Among the more than 500 comments on the post, some netizens had negative reactions, saying the driver was facing punishment.

However, many commenters were inclined to be forgiving towards the driver, saying that mistakes happen, and it was more important that no one got hurt.

One was of the opinion that this is the reason why rehearsals take place — to learn from mistakes.

A number of contributors, including those who said they were former technicians, also suggested that the incident was due to a mechanical failure.

MS News has reached out to the NDP Communications committee for more information.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.