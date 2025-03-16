Illegal turn by PAB rider in Boon Lay leads to pedestrian being arrested for suspected drug offences

PAB rider & pedestrian allegedly flee when police approach them in Boon Lay

An illegal turn made by a power-assisted bike (PAB) rider in Boon Lay led to a pedestrian being arrested for suspected drug offences.

The incident took place on Saturday (15 March), according to a Shin Min Daily News reader who saw about 10 police officers near Block 177 Boon Lay Drive.

The source also observed at least three police vehicles at the Boon Lay Community Club (CC), which is about 400m away.

PAB rider seen making illegal turn in Boon Lay

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the incident took place at about 11.30am on 15 March.

While on patrol, a Traffic Police officer saw a man on a PAB make an illegal turn at the junction of Boon Lay Place and Boon Lay Avenue.

When the officer approached the rider, he allegedly fled with a male pedestrian.

Pedestrian arrested after suspected drugs found on him

The pedestrian, a 61-year-old man, was detained by the officer.

Substances believed to be controlled drugs were found on him.

He was thus arrested for suspected drug-related offences, which have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau.

The pedestrian is believed to have been apprehended outside Boon Lay CC.

Uncle searched, white power found in pocket: Witness

A cleaner at the CC, 56-year-old Jia Liya (transliterated from Mandarin), told Shin Min that she was sweeping the floor when she saw an uncle being handcuffed by the roadside.

He was searched, with the police taking out several items from his pocket and placing them on the ground, later taking photos for evidence.

She recognised the uncle as she’d seen him passing by the area in the morning or afternoon. On that day, she also saw him before the incident.

Another eyewitness named only as Mr Tang, 28, said he saw the police taking out a packet of white power the size of a phone from the uncle’s pocket.

He overheard the uncle tell the police that he would pick up “goods” near the CC.

Police searching for e-bike rider

The police are searching for the e-bike rider, who is still at large, SPF said.

Efforts are underway to trace him.

Investigations for traffic-related offences are also ongoing, it added.

