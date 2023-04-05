Paik’s Coffee S’pore Giving Out Free Cuppas On 6 Apr, Enjoy Giveaway At Both Outlets

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Paik’s Coffee Singapore Handing Out Free Cuppas On 6 Apr

Good news for those who need a post-lunch caffeine fix tomorrow (6 Apr) — Paik’s Coffee is giving out free cuppas at its two Singapore outlets.

The coffee giveaway is in celebration of the television premiere of ‘The Genius Paik!’, a Korean variety show premiering on Friday (7 Apr).

In collaboration with tvN, the coffee chain will be treating lucky customers to a complimentary Signature Coffee at its CityLink Mall and Mapletree Business City outlets.

However, take note that each outlet will only be giving out 100 cups of coffee, so be prepared to queue early.

Available at selected outlets only, while stocks last

Those working near Paik’s Coffee at CityLink Mall and Mapletree Business City can rejoice.

On Thursday (6 Apr), the Korean coffee chain will be handing out 100 cups of its Paik’s Signature Coffee at each of these two outlets.

The cafes will be giving out free cups of coffee between 1pm and 5pm.

To redeem your free cuppa, simply follow Paik’s Coffee Singapore and tvN on their respective Instagram accounts.

However, customers should expect the giveaway to end earlier if all 100 cups have been redeemed at each outlet.

Additionally, those who share a photo with Paik’s coffee and tvN’s banner at the outlets on social media and tag both accounts can redeem a free lanyard.

This is limited to the first 50 customers per outlet.

‘The Genius Paik’ variety show premieres on 7 Apr

The giveaway campaign is jointly organised by Paik’s Coffee Singapore and tvN in conjunction with a new television show premiering this Friday (7 Apr).

‘The Genius Paik!’ follows celebrity chef and restauranteur Paik Jong-won as he sets off to open food businesses around the world.

Apart from Mr Paik, the star-studded cast features Girls’ Generation’s Kwon Yuri and GOT7’s BamBam.

Grab free cuppa from Paik’s Coffee Singapore

We have little to no doubt that the giveaway will be a success, considering how much Singaporeans love free things.

Should you decide to pop out of the office for the giveaway, here’s how you can get to the CityLink Mall outlet:



Paik’s Coffee @ CityLink Mall

Address: One Raffles Link, #B1-19A, Singapore 039393

Opening hours: 11am – 9pm (closed on Friday & Saturday)

Nearest MRT station: Esplanade

For those who are closer to the Pasir Panjang area, these are the directions to the other outlet:



Paik’s Coffee @ Mapletree Business City

Address: 40 Pasir Panjang Road, #02-39B, Mapletree Business City, 117440

Opening Hours: 9am – 7.30pm (closed on Saturday & Sunday)

Nearest MRT station: Labrador Park

Although free coffee is something to get excited about, we hope that customers will remain gracious to each other and the staff.

Will you be braving the crowd to get a nice free cup of joe? Let us know in the comments.

