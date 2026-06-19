Worker in Bangkok suffers severe burns after being electrocuted while painting building

Worker electrocuted, suffers burns on 70% of his body
A 25-year-old worker from Myanmar sustained serious injuries on Tuesday (16 June) while performing exterior painting work in Bangkok, Thailand.
The abseiling scaffolding rope he was using made contact with a high-voltage power line, causing a severe electric shock that led the worker to fall to the ground below.
Online footage shows the worker hanging mid-air and trying to pull himself to safety.
The second electric shock left him lying motionless while still suspended, with panicked onlookers screaming in the background.
Suspension ropes touched high-voltage electricity line
According to reports, the worker’s suspension ropes had shifted unexpectedly and touched the high-voltage electricity line.
First responders found the worker conscious but with extensive electrical and thermal flash burns covering approximately 70% of his body.
Despite the dual trauma from the shock and fall, he remained able to communicate with emergency personnel.
Rescuers, alongside advanced life support paramedics, administered on-site triage and burn-stabilisation measures.
The critically injured worker was then transported via ambulance to Ramathibodi Hospital for treatment.
Also read: Man in Thailand gets electrocuted while climbing power pole, causing his head to be severed
Man in Thailand gets electrocuted while climbing power pole, causing his head to be severed
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Featured image adapted from อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7 on Facebook and Aun Pornchai on Facebook.