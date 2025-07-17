Sleepy pangolin coils around tree beside busy S’pore road, gets annoyed by ants

Pangolin sleeps on tree in Central Catchment Nature Reserve, photos wow wildlife lovers

Singaporeans have long been captivated by the pangolin, but instead of spotting one strutting around or foraging, a photographer managed to see one adorably sleeping in a tree.

17-year-old Jamie told MS News that the sighting occurred on the morning of 11 July, at the edge of the Central Catchment Nature Reserve.

He explained that his friend, Ethan Lai, first spotted the animal searching for a place to sleep. The pangolin had then clambered onto a tree.

Jamie was brought over to its sleeping spot, where he snapped the photo.

“When I saw it, it was just above my head, probably trying to get comfortable and sleep,” he told MS News.

Ants annoy pangolin trying to sleep

Jamie explained that Sunda pangolins are nocturnal, so the one in the tree was likely settling down for the day after a hard night’s work.

He and his friend kept a distance to avoid disturbing it, even though the pangolin’s napping spot was also located on the edge of a busy road.

“It was definitely sobering to observe this critically endangered animal in an urban landscape,” Jamie said, noting that busy roads are always a threat to Singapore’s wildlife.

Unfortunately, the tree did not quite match up to a five-star hotel.

Weaver ants repeatedly disturbed the pangolin’s sleep, keeping it awake and swiping at them.

The ants also bit Jamie and his friend, making it difficult for them to snap closer photographs.

Wildlife lovers wowed by pangolin photo

Jamie posted the photo on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group, drawing awed reactions and more than 1,300 likes at the time of writing.

“Where did you see one? Wow,” wrote one commenter.

Another netizen called him lucky for finding a pangolin in broad daylight, adding that they had never managed to spot one.

Meanwhile, one Facebook user said they had always wondered where pangolins slept, praising the animal and the photo.

Featured image adapted from Jamie Allott on Facebook and image courtesy of Jamie Allott.