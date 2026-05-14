Video of M’sian para swimmer crying in public sparks concern, authorities say she’s received aid since 2019

Authorities in Malaysia clarify former para swimmer has been receiving aid after viral video shows her crying in public

Last Thursday (7 May), a Facebook user shared a video of former Malaysian para swimmer Koh Lee Peng crying in public.

The clip quickly went viral, drawing more than 1.1 million views and 726 comments, with many users expressing concern for her well-being.

Following the public attention, Malaysia’s National Athletes Welfare Foundation (Yakeb) clarified on Tuesday (12 May) that Koh has been receiving welfare and medical assistance since 2019.

Former para athlete sparks public concern

The video appears to show Koh in her wheelchair by the roadside near a mall in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur. She is believed to sell tissues in the area to support herself.

Several bags can also be seen hanging from her wheelchair. In the caption, the Facebook user claimed that Koh, who has cerebral palsy, was facing financial difficulties.

Koh previously represented Malaysia at the ASEAN Para Games between 2001 and 2005, winning seven gold medals and three silver medals for the country.

As the video circulated online, many commenters called for support for Koh, citing her past contributions as a national athlete.

Yakeb says Koh has received welfare and medical assistance

In light of the public concern, Yakeb clarified that Koh has not been without support, saying she has been receiving welfare and medical assistance since 2019.

Yakeb chairman Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail told NST that the foundation had recently provided Koh with a new electric wheelchair on 20 April to make it easier for her to move around.

He added that the foundation has also been assisting with her medical care, including arranging and following up on neurology appointments at Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

On Tuesday (12 May), Koh was also brought to a psychiatric and mental health clinic so that her well-being could be assessed.

Mr Shapawi said the assistance given to Koh over the years has covered several areas, including financial support, medical treatment, mobility aid, and even a sewing machine.

At present, Yakeb is giving Koh RM500 (S$160) monthly for six months. This is separate from the more than RM400 (S$130) she receives each month from the Social Welfare Department.

She is also slated to receive RM3,000 (S$970) in financial aid from the Association of Malay Importers and Traders of Motor Vehicles Malaysia (Pekema) in July.

Mr Shapawi further shared that Yakeb had previously offered Koh the chance to run a kiosk business at an LRT station, but she turned down the opportunity.

He added that the deputy youth and sports minister was expected to visit Koh at her home.

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Featured image adapted from Oscar Lye on Facebook and the New Straits Times.