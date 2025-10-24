Group of parakeets forage through beautiful white flower field in S’pore, enchants netizens

Parakeets not native to island forage through flower field in eastern S’pore

A flock of bright green monk parakeets, a species not native to Singapore, was seen hopping and foraging through a white flower field in East Singapore.

Photos and a video of the beautiful scene were posted to the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group on Thursday (23 Oct), enchanting netizens.

Netizens says moment was ‘magical’ & ‘beautfiul’

In the caption, the original poster said it was “such a lovely sight” to see so many cute little green parrots foraging through the white flowers.

“Once escaped, now thriving as part of the landscape,” he added, supposing that they had escaped from somewhere.

Netizens agreed, with many calling the moment “magical” and “beautiful”.

One of them thanked him for sharing the lovely images with them.

Interior designer stumbled upon the sight at a park

Speaking to MS News, CJ, a 40-year-old interior designer, said he stumbled upon the charming sight while exploring a park near a beach in eastern Singapore on Wednesday (22 Oct).

The local resident, who lives in western Singapore, said he happened to be exploring the area when he noticed the field of white blooms.

“I thought that it was a lovely sight, so I sat down on the grass and observed, and took pictures of them,” he said.

About 10 parakeets seen foraging among flowers

CJ said there were “about 10 or more” birds at the scene, but he “wasn’t really counting” as he “was too engrossed in taking pictures”.

The parakeets hopped through the grass, occasionally munching on petals, CJ said.

Sitting on the grass to watch them, he recalled that “it was quite an amazing visual treat”, adding:

It was really cute.

Monk parakeets are not native to S’pore

After searching online, CJ identified the birds as monk parakeets, which are not native to Singapore.

The species originates from South America and is commonly found in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay, according to the Kyiv Zoo.

In some places, they have adapted to urban environments and formed small wild colonies.

Thus, CJ surmised that the parakeets could have been released or escaped pets.

