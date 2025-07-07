Parakeet parent fights off myna while feeding its chicks at Bukit Merah, netizens praise photo

Photographer captures red-breasted parakeet fending off myna during feeding time

In a breathtaking moment captured on camera, a red-breasted parakeet parent swooped into action to defend its chicks from a myna bird attack, all while feeding them.

The dramatic photo, snapped by tuition teacher Sean Chua at Jalan Bukit Merah, shows the parakeet in mid-air, fending off the intruding myna just inches from its vulnerable chicks.

Speaking to MS News, Mr Chua, who is in his 50s, said he had been observing the family of red-breasted parakeets, documenting the feeding process and their interactions in the wild..

He caught a photo of them on 30 June, featuring two parents and four chicks.

They nested in a small tree hole, with only enough space for three chicks to poke their heads out at a time.

Parakeet parent fends off aggressive intrusion

At 8.30am on 2 July, Mr Chua said one parent was feeding its children while keeping an eye out for potential threats.

A myna suddenly attacked, getting extremely close to the young birds. The parent parakeet immediately flew up and drove it off.

Mr Chua explained to MS News that the mynas were trying to attack the chicks, most likely in order to take over the nest.

After the failed attack, the chicks reportedly withdrew back into the nest and hid instead of poking their heads out.

He said the young parakeets were so frightened that they took a while to be ready for the next feeding session.

Mr Chua expressed relief that nothing happened to the chicks but said that other birds, such as crows and a hornbill, had attacked the nest in an attempt to kill them too.

Wildlife lovers praise ‘awesome’ photographs

Netizens on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group praised the photos, with one saying Mr Chua should submit it to a competition.

Another compared the parakeet parent in the shot to a superhero descending from the sky.

A concerned user hoped the chicks would be safe from attacks by birds, with Mr Chua confirming that they were, for now.

