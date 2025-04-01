Man glides with paramotor over M’sian highway, drivers speculate he’s trying to beat Hari Raya traffic

Man in M’sia thought to be avoiding traffic using paramotor, was actually influencer making Hari Raya content

A man soaring through the skies on a paramotor left Malaysian drivers stunned, with many assuming he was cleverly beating the highway traffic.

However, the viral clip, which has racked up over 1.3 million views on TikTok, revealed a different story — the man was actually a well-known influencer creating festive content for Hari Raya.

Drivers thought man was escaping traffic jam

On Sunday (30 March), motorists were treated to an unusual sight of a paramotor gliding above the highway, sparking speculation that the man was using it to dodge holiday congestion.

One commenter said it’s a good way to beat traffic during Hari Raya. Another chimed in that when this method gets popular, people will soon experience traffic jams in the sky.

Others debated whether permits were needed for paramotoring and whether this could revolutionise daily commutes.

Influencer sings Hari Raya songs in the sky

It didn’t take long for netizens to identify the airborne man as Solo Ambush, a Malaysian influencer known for his paranormal exploration videos.

This time, however, he switched things up — singing a Hari Raya song while playing the guitar mid-air.

In response to a comment, he revealed that the stunt had been in the works for a while.

He’s far from the only Malaysian going all out for Hari Raya.

In mid-March, a cookie baker flew 45 minutes from Kuala Lumpur to Johor Bahru just to deliver his cookies to a customer. The customer had paid for his air fare, leading many to say that the cookies must be exceptionally delicious.

Also read: M’sian man flies from KL to JB to deliver Hari Raya cookies to customer

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @nosoofrono on TikTok and @solo_ambush_official on TikTok.