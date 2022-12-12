S’pore Man Describes Paranormal Encounters During ICU Stay, Says ‘Ghosts’ Dragged Him Out Of Bed

Man Recounts Paranormal Encounters During Two-Night ICU Stay

Although hospitals are a place of healing and recovery, it’s also where deaths occur. Hence, it’s no wonder why hospitals always make a popular setting for ghost stories.

A man’s recent ghostly encounter during his two-night stay in the ICU proves there may be some truth to these origins.

Sharing his experience in a TikTok video, he said the “ghosts” kept dragging him out of bed and transporting him to random places in his dreams.

It’s been 10 months since his hospital stay, but the memories of his encounters remain ever so vivid. For the faint of heart, do proceed with caution.

Man details paranormal encounters in ICU after surgery

TikTok user @vinnography uploaded the video of his supernatural encounters last Saturday (10 Dec).

The OP, Melvin, told MS News that he was warded in the ICU for two nights after his open heart surgery on 15 Feb.

In the video, he described his ICU stay as a “struggle” as he could not sleep at night.

Every night, there would be ‘people’ crowding around my bed, trying to pull me up.

Melvin also observed that these mysterious figures were dressed in hospital gowns and were of various age groups and races.

Then, they would apparently “transport” him to different scenes when he was asleep.

“Ghosts” transported him to multiple locations

The first scene they brought him to was an abandoned ship swarming with zombies, he recalled.

“So I knew it was a dream, and they brought me here,” Melvin remarked.

He then struggled to wake up, forcing his eyes open and realised he was still lying on the bed in the ICU.

However, they transported him to another scene, this time with a female ranger in Africa.

Suddenly, the scene changed to a dark stairwell, where workers tried to talk to him.

Throughout the night, Melvin drifted in and out of sleep, with the “people” taking him to random locations.

When he opened his eyes, “tons of people” crowded around his bed, pulling him up.

They asked him to “play with them”, although he repeatedly replied that he wanted to sleep.

Finally, these disturbances ceased after he was transferred to the regular ward.

Others also encountered similar incidents

In the comments, some netizens also shared their own ghostly encounters in the hospital.

For instance, this user recalled seeing the different deaths that had occurred in the room before.

Another said they saw hospital staff walking through the wall during their stay.

However, some said what Melvin experienced was due to the anaesthesia.

Thankfully, he told MS News that he did not suffer any trauma after the bizarre encounters.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @vinnography on TikTok.