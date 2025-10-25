Parasailers flung wildly by strong winds in Thailand, guide plunges into water

Parasailing guide plunges into water after releasing safety harness

A pair of parasailers were caught in a dicey situation on 16 Oct when strong winds buffeted Phuket, Thailand.

An eyewitness captured the moments leading up to when one of the individuals fell into the water.

According to local reports, the parasailing guide had willingly plunged into the sea after releasing his own safety harness to ensure his customer’s safe descent.

According to Channel 7 News, both individuals escaped with minor injuries.

Parasailing incident caught on camera

The parasailing guide and his customer were in the air when a storm hit Phuket at about 3pm.

While the pair seemed to be floating peacefully at first, strong winds eventually tipped them and flung them wildly in the air.

An eyewitness can be heard gasping in fear as the two quickly lost altitude and dropped dangerously close to the water below.

As they plummeted, one individual — later revealed to be the parasailing guide — suddenly detached from the harness and fell straight into the water.

Following this, the parasail stabilised and its descent slowed considerably.

It briefly ascended before slowly dropping into the water.

Individuals sustain minor injuries after scare

According to Matichon, the guide decided to release his own safety harness in order to save the individual under his care.

By removing himself from the parasail, he lowered the total weight of the unit and allowed the customer to descend safely.

The pair were swiftly picked up by rescue workers and conveyed to hospital.

While the guide suffered minor wounds to his face, the customer experienced some tightness in their chest.

Featured image adapted from ศูนย์ข้อมูลภูเก็ต Phuket Info Center on Facebook.