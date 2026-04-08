S’pore parent torn between ‘stress-free’ but stagnant job & new hybrid role with pay cut, seeks advice

Parent with two kids debates leaving ‘stress-free’ S$4,200 job for hybrid role with slight pay cut but more growth

A parent in Singapore is facing a tough decision: stay in a stable, stress-free job or take on a new hybrid role that offers growth but comes with a slight pay cut.

The parent, who shared their dilemma on Reddit on 31 March, asked for advice on whether to remain in their “golden handcuff” role — a comfortable, stable job with no career growth — or take a risk for potential career advancement.

HR professional with 10 years of experience

The Original Poster (OP), a parent in their mid-30s, said they currently earn $4,200 a month and have about 10 years of Human Resources (HR) experience.

They are supporting two school-age children while managing a housing loan and tuition fees, leaving them to live paycheck to paycheck.

OP recently received an offer for a new role at a Japanese multinational company (MNC), offering S$4,100 per month, a slight pay cut but with the benefit of a hybrid work setup and a more structured HR department for learning and development.

Current job is comfortable, but feels stagnant

In their current role at a family office, the OP describes their job as “stress-free” with no “crazy KPIs” to meet, no Monday blues, and a comfortable working environment.

The company also offers an Annual Wage Supplement (AWS), a three-month variable bonus, and annual increments ranging from about S$150 to S$500.

Medical benefits are also provided for the employee, along with insurance coverage for their children.

However, the lack of work and mental stimulation has left the OP feeling anxious and isolated.

With no HR colleagues to learn from, they worry they are stagnating despite their years of experience.

“May seem nice initially but slowly I feel like I’m getting anxious due to not using the brain much thus no skills learned,” the OP explained.

Hybrid job offers growth but comes with slight pay cut

The new job, on the other hand, offers hybrid work with two days of work from home each week.

The OP shared that the company has a structured HR department, which could provide opportunities to learn from colleagues and gain more experience.

“Work does not seem so boring as there are HR colleagues I can interact with and leverage our skills from, but not sure if there is any KPI and if the work environment is stressful,” the OP added.

Despite the new role’s potential for career development, OP expressed concerns about the pay cut and the possibility of slow or low increments.

Netizens mostly advise caution

Many Reddit users advised the OP to stay in their current, low-stress role, given the financial responsibilities and family commitments.

One commenter suggested that instead of leaving, the OP could make better use of their downtime by upgrading their skills.

Another commenter highlighted the OP’s heavy financial commitments, cautioning that they may not be in a position to take risks.

They also proposed taking on a side gig during work hours to supplement income, given the lighter workload.

Others emphasised that stress should not be underestimated. One described it as a “silent killer” and urged the OP to see the positives of less stress at work.

Meanwhile, one Reddit user jokingly said the situation was “not golden handcuffs but Japanese handcuffs”, referencing concerns about the country’s work culture.

MS News reached out to the OP for more information.

Also Read: Employee asks ‘why is S’pore not encouraging WFH’ when society is already so ‘stressed out’

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Featured image adapted from Inverse store on Canva.