China offers parents up to S$1.9K to have more children

Parents in China to receive S$645 per year for each child to boost country’s birthrate

Facing a historic decline in birthrate, China is now offering parents up to S$1,900 per child in a bid to curb population freefall.

For the first time ever, the Chinese government has rolled out a nationwide childcare subsidy, offering families 3,600 yuan (S$645) per year for each child under the age of three.

What’s more, the policy can be applied retroactively to children born from 1 Jan 2022 onwards, meaning eligible parents could receive as much as S$1,900 per child.

According to BBC News, the sweeping scheme was announced on Monday (28 July) and is expected to benefit around 20 million families.

China has been facing a population crisis

The bold measure comes as China grapples with a population crisis, experiencing its third straight year of decline in 2024.

One projection suggests that China’s population could plunge from the current 1.4 billion to under 800 million by 2100, according to France’s news outlet Radio France Internationale (RFI).

Subsidy set to help with families’ cost of raising children

The S$645 yearly subsidy is a direct cash transfer to parents nationwide, aiming to lighten the financial load of raising young children.

State broadcaster CCTV quoted government sources as saying: “This provides direct financial support to families nationwide to alleviate the cost of raising children.”

The Implementation Plan for the Childcare Subsidy System, released by China’s State Council on Monday (28 July), lays the groundwork for a more child-friendly society by encouraging couples to have children through financial support.

Local governments can introduce differentiated policies suited to their population and economic profiles, provided their finances allow.

China’s births in 2023 dropped to just 9.54 million

China’s demographic outlook is grim. In 2023, India overtook it as the world’s most populous nation, and in 2024, China’s population fell by 1.39 million.

Births in 2023 dropped to just 9.54 million — half of what was recorded in 2016.

Compounding the issue are falling marriage rates and rising living costs, which have led many young couples to delay or even opt out of parenthood.

Higher education expenses and career stress are among the top deterrents.

Also read: ‘Hello, are you pregnant now?’: Chinese gov’t officials call up women to encourage babies amidst dwindling birth rate



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Canva, for illustrative purposes only.