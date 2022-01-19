Parents Can Send Recruits Off In Tekong From 17 Jan

For the last 2 years, parents of SAF enlistees were unable to step foot on Pulau Tekong due to the Covid-19 pandemic and were only able to see them off virtually.

But as Singapore transitions to the endemic phase, some of the safety measures have also gradually eased

On Monday (17 Jan 2022), parents of SAF enlistees were finally allowed at the Basic Military Training Centre (BMTC) premises once again after a 2-year suspension.

As with many large-scale events, the parents and enlistees had to perform ARTs before heading over to Tekong.

Parents allowed to send recruits off in Tekong since 2020

Unlike previous occasions since Apr 2020, the enlistment exercise on Monday (17 Jan 2022) was relatively eventful.

For the first time in close to 2 years, parents of SAF enlistees were able to set foot on Pulau Tekong. But before heading there, they all had to take supervised ARTs at Selarang Camp.

After testing negative, they were then ferried to the militarised island from the SAF Ferry Terminal.

There, enlistees and their parents went their separate ways — the former proceeded with registration and oath-taking rehearsal while the latter took a bus ride to the facility.

Parents also went on a tour of the bunks where their children would be spending their down time at.

They additionally learnt about the numerous SAF-issued equipment such as admin tees, helmets, backpacks, and food rations.

An emotional farewell

The saddest part of the tour eventually came, as parents witnessed their children taking their oaths in the auditorium before bidding them farewell.

It was clearly an emotional affair as parents waved the enlistees goodbye.

One person even stood up and gave a thumbs-up, presumably to cheer his child on as they embark on a new chapter in life.

Ending the post, BMTC thanked enlistees’ parents and loved ones, presumably for their support and entrusting their children to the SAF.

Glad enlistees can get a proper send-off

Rather than see their children take such a significant step in life from behind a screen, doing so in person must’ve felt somewhat relieving for parents.

We’re sure the enlistees felt some comfort too, having their family around for such an important moment.

We hope the Covid-19 pandemic will abate soon so we can go back to participating in similarly meaningful occasions in person once again.

