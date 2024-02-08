Woman’s Decomposing Body Found In Parked Car In M’sia After She Went Missing For 10 Days

Decomposing Body Of Woman Who Was Missing For 10 Days Found Inside Car Parked At Selangor Rest Stop

10 days after going missing, a 32-year-old woman’s decaying body was found in her car, parked at a rest stop in Selangor, Malaysia.

Investigators reportedly found a stove in the car and believed she had committed suicide by burning charcoal in the vehicle.

A cleaner in the area had detected a strange odour in the area but did not think much about it as she assumed it was from a cat carcass.

32-year-old woman goes missing on 29 Jan evening

According to Sin Chew Daily News, 32-year-old Jessie Chok mysteriously disappeared after driving away from her home one night.

Worried about her well-being, relatives and friends took to social media to appeal for information about the missing woman.

Based on the appeal, Ms Chok was last seen in a red top and shorts at about 6.51pm on 29 Jan.

She reportedly worked in a funeral parlour and lived alone.

Ms Chok’s family members had initially planned on holding a press conference with a member of parliament (MP) to appeal for help on Thursday (8 Feb) morning.

Shortly before the press conference, the family received information from a member of the public regarding the location of Ms Zhuo’s vehicle, a dark grey Subaru XV.

Woman’s decomposing body found in locked car parked at rest stop in Selangor

Ms Chok’s car was later found at a rest stop in Kundang, a town in Selangor.

After breaking into the locked vehicle, police and fire and rescue officers found Ms Chok’s body inside.

Her body was reportedly decaying and appeared charred and dry — likely the result of days spent under the hot sun.

Speaking to China Press, a cleaner recalled smelling a foul odour in the vicinity a few days earlier.

However, she assumed that it came from a decaying cat carcass and did not pay much thought to it.

Ms Chok’s corpse was later retrieved from the car and sent for an autopsy.

CCTV footage showed her driving into the rest stop at about 7.30pm on 29 Jan — the day she went missing.

The car then remained stationary at the spot.

Charcoal stove found inside victim’s car

Investigators also found a charcoal stove in Ms Chok’s car.

Oriental Daily added that there were signs of charcoal burning in the front passenger seat.

China Press published an article claiming that Ms Chok had committed suicide in her vehicle.

However, a police spokesperson said he could not confirm this as investigations are still ongoing.

