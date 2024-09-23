Man reserves parking spot in Potong Pasir by physically blocking cars, claims it’s private property

Man reserves parking spot in Potong Pasir by blocking other cars, argues it’s private property

A man in Potong Pasir blocked other cars from entering a parking spot, reserving it for another vehicle and falsely claiming it was private property.

The incident took place at Tai Thong Crescent, supposedly around 1.03pm on 20 Sept.

Dashcam footage shared by SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) shows the driver of the camcar attempting to park in an empty lot when a man in a white shirt, speaking on the phone, walked into the space to block it.

According to the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) post caption, the camcar driver initially assumed the man was just standing near his own parked vehicle.

However, when they tried to back into the spot, the man physically stood behind the car, preventing it from parking.

After a while, the driver presumably asked what the man on the phone was doing, causing him to turn around.

The man pointed a finger at a black Mercedes that had just driven into the area.

The Mercedes attempted to claim the ‘reserved’ spot but didn’t have space to, as the lot was blocked by the camcar.

The camcar driver said in the caption that he alighted to speak to the man, telling him his actions were wrong.

The man then allegedly claimed that the Mercedes had been circling the area for some time, waiting for a parking space.

He also insisted the spot was “private property,” and he had the right to reserve it.

Despite his claims, the camcar driver refused to move, and after some back-and-forth, the man and the Mercedes eventually left, giving up on the spot.

Netizens note that area does not have private parking

A netizen quickly pointed out that the parking lots in Tai Thong Crescent are public spaces managed by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

Many also called for the relevant authorities to take action against his behaviour.

Another user jokingly compared it to hawker centre chope culture, saying you need a tissue packet to reserve a table but a human to chope a parking spot.

One commenter urged the camcar driver to avoid unnecessary confrontation, though others argued that such behaviour is becoming too common in Singapore to ignore.

