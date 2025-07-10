Parkway Parade launches new zone at Level 7 with basketball, gymnastics & math olympiad academies

Parkway Parade unveils new enrichment hub for kids & youth on Level 7

In case you haven’t noticed, Parkway Parade has been undergoing a series of mini revamps since last year, following the opening of Marine Parade MRT station right next door.

After the arrival of numerous major F&B establishments and retail brands, an exciting new zone has just opened at Level 7 (accessible via the escalator near My First Skool on Level 4) — and it’s specially curated for kids and youths.

Designed for those aged three to 18, the revamped area now features a trio of enrichment, sports, and performing arts academies built to spark creativity, passion, and skill in budding mathematicians, future basketball players, and aspiring rhythmic gymnasts and ballerinas.

The first & largest basketball academy concept within a shopping mall

No more sweating it out under the hot sun or spending half a day getting to a secluded sports hall. Scholar Basketball Academy (SBA), now open at Parkway Parade, is making training a whole lot easier.

Founded by national basketball team veteran Wong Wei Long, SBA is the first and largest basketball academy in a Singapore shopping mall, transforming Level 7 into a high-energy hub where kids aged three to 18 can learn, train, and grow.

Also, the court here isn’t just for show. It’s built to International Basketball Federation (FIBA) standards, which means it has the same type of shock-absorbing flooring used in professional games around the world. Paired with pro-grade equipment, this setup gives young MVPs the ideal space to shoot, dribble, and pivot like the pros.

You won’t find the usual weekend hobby coaches here either. SBA’s trainers include an impressive roster of veteran players who know exactly what it takes to make it to the top. They even run a Direct School Admission (DSA) Preparation Camp for students aiming to strengthen their skills and readiness for school admissions requiring basketball proficiency.

Bonus for parents: while your kid’s working on their moves, you’re just steps away from retail therapy or a quiet cup of coffee. Sounds like a win-win.

Scholar Basketball Academy is located at #07-16/17.

Gymnastics training led by former national gymnast

Also making their mall debut is Relevé Gym & Dance, which is perfect for kids who are more into twirls than tip-offs.

Founded by former national gymnast and current International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) coach and judge Cherrie Kwek, Relevé offers structured classes in rhythmic gymnastics and ballet for kids with a flair for movement. Think elegant leaps, ribbon routines, and lots of bendy-but-graceful moments that’ll have you wondering who they inherited their flexibility from.

Classes are available for girls aged four and up, from playful beginner levels all the way to elite national squad training.

Beyond looking pretty, rhythmic gymnastics helps with strength, posture, coordination, and that all-important stage confidence. Whether your child’s aiming for competitions or just loves dancing with a bit of sparkle, this is the place to build those skills.

P.S. To celebrate the studio’s opening, Relevé is waiving the usual S$120 registration fee and gifting new students a free training attire set (worth S$50) when they join before 31 Aug. Now that’s what we call a graceful entrance.

Relevé Gym & Dance is located at #07-10/11.

An academy to get your kid math olympiad- & PSLE-ready

From physical finesse to mental flex, Parkway Parade’s new Level 7 wraps up with Think Academy, a math enrichment centre known for their robust curriculum in both math olympiad and school syllabus math for students from Kindergarten 2 to Primary 6. Whether your child wants to ace their school exams, prep for PSLE, or tackle competitions, this is where they get ahead.

Backed by over 20 years of research, Think Academy focuses on building seven key mathematical abilities — which might sound intense, but it simply means they know what they’re doing.

To celebrate their Parkway Parade launch, they’re offering a free one-to-one strengths analysis for Kindergarten 2 to Primary 5 students, so you’ll get a clear picture of your child’s strengths and areas for improvement.

Free exclusive learning resources are also up for grabs. These carefully crafted materials are designed to support young problem-solvers at every stage, helping students build solid foundations in key math concepts.

Be quick, though — guidebooks and evaluation slots are limited, so you’ll want to register early for both here. After that, you can collect the resources from the learning centre on 12, 13, 26, or 27 July from 10am to 12pm or 1.30pm to 6pm.

Think Academy is located at #07-12-15 & 18.

Parkway Parade Level 7, where kids thrive beyond academics

While the Marine Parade area has always been a go-to for academic support (just take a look at all the tuition centres around), the new enrichment hub on Level 7 at Parkway Parade offers so much more than just boosting school grades.

Whether your child wants to shine in basketball, gymnastics, or math, these curated offerings are all about sparking passion, personal growth, and building confidence way beyond the classroom.



Parkway Parade

Address: 80 Marine Parade Road, Singapore 449269

Mall opening hours: 10am – 10pm daily (individual store opening hours vary)

Nearest MRT station: Marine Parade

For more updates on the latest happenings at Parkway Parade, visit their website and follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with Parkway Parade.

Featured image courtesy of Scholar Basketball Academy and by MS News. Photography by Andrea Wong.