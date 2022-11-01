Partial Closure At Tuas Checkpoint On 3 & 4 Nov As ICA Conducts Operational Exercise

Partial Closure At Tuas Checkpoint From On 3 Nov and 4 Nov

Those planning on making their way over to Malaysia – or vice versa – over the next few days might wish to reevaluate their plans.

To make way for an operational exercise, there will be a partial closure at Tuas Checkpoint from Thursday (3 Nov) to Friday (4 Nov).

Travellers are advised to monitor traffic conditions before embarking on their journey.

On-site officers will guide travellers at Tuas Checkpoint during affected period

In an advisory posted on Tuesday (1 Nov), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that the exercise is part of ongoing efforts to test and validate its operational readiness and response plans.

The overnight exercise will last about eight hours, from 7pm on Thursday (3 Nov) to 3am on Friday (4 Nov). It will take place at the Arrival Car Zone and Arrival Bus Zone of the checkpoint.

ICA also assured travellers that officers will be present on-site to guide travellers to alternative areas for immigration processing.

As part of the exercise, blanks and thunder flashes will also be used. Tavellers making their way across Tuas Checkpoint during the affected period are advised not to be alarmed.

To better assist travellers, signages will be put up at all exercise areas.

ICA also advised motorists to check traffic conditions via Land Transport Authority (LTA)’s One Motoring website before embarking on their journey.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.