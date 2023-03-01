Elderly Couple Rescued From Pasir Ris Flat Fire, 98-Year-Old Husband Now In Intensive Care

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Couple In Their 90s Rescued From Flat Fire In Pasir Ris

On Monday (27 Feb), an elderly couple in their 90s was rescued from their flat after a fire had broke out. Neighbours noticed a burning smell emanating from their flat and called emergency services just in time to save them.

The fire happened at around 8.30am, per a Shin Min Daily News report.

Elderly couple in Pasir Ris saved from flat fire by neighbours’ vigilance

The couple was at home when the fire happened. A thick plume of black smoke was seen rising out of the apartment when the pair was still inside.

However, they are not sufficiently mobile due to their old age and health conditions.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the 98-year-old husband is diabetic while the 90-year-old wife has dementia.

The couple’s daughter told Shin Min Daily News that they were about to make their way to the nursing centre when the fire started in her father’s room. Apparently, he has the habit of using extension wires to connect his devices and electrical appliances.

Her mother then heard explosion sounds from that direction.

Fortunately, neighbours living on the floor below noticed the burning smell from the flat and called the authorities in time.

Husband in intensive care, wife under observation

Responding to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they were alerted to the fire at around 8.45am on Monday. The fire involved contents of a bedroom unit on the 12th floor.

Officers from SCDF forced their way into the unit to rescue the elderly couple. They then put out the fire using a compressed air foam backpack.

By that point, the smoke had blackened most of the house. Many objects lying around the house were also destroyed.

The pair were subsequently conveyed to Changi General Hospital due to smoke inhalation.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the husband is now in the intensive care unit of Singapore General Hospital. He had suffered first-degree burns and is currently in a coma.

The wife remains under observation at Changi General Hospital.

Roughly 20 people from the apartment block had self-evacuated before SCDF’s arrival at the scene.

Fire was of electrical origins

Preliminary investigations have shown that the fire was of an electrical nature, said the SCDF.

This unfortunate case serves as a timely reminder to be careful when dealing with electrical appliances. To ensure your safety, here are some handy tips courtesy of the SCDF:

Never overload electrical outlets with electrical appliances.

Always switch off appliances when not in use.

Check the condition of wires regularly. Replaced or repair frayed wires or cracked cords immediately.

Do not run wires under carpets or mats and keep wires away from hot surfaces.

Use appliances and electrical plugs bearing the Safety Mark. The categories of appliances can be found here.

Do not leave batteries or devices to charge unattended for an extended period of time or overnight.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps.