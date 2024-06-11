Pasir Ris Mall to open on 12 June with over 150 shops including Jollibee & Luckin Coffee

Pasir Ris Mall to welcome shoppers on 12 June

Easties, heads up — a new kid on the block, Pasir Ris Mall, is opening its doors tomorrow (12 June).

Located just a stone’s throw away from Pasir Ris MRT, the four-storey mall will feature over 150 shops.

This means plenty of dining and retail options for shoppers to enjoy.

Shoppers can easily access Pasir Ris MRT & Bus Interchange

The mall announced the opening date on its social media platforms on Monday (10 June).

An artist’s impression of Pasir Ris Mall was previously unveiled in March.

The teaser video highlighted that the mall could be accessed directly from Pasir Ris MRT Station.

In addition, shoppers would also be able to easily get to Pasir Ris Bus Interchange.

Sneak peeks of the mall’s interior design were also shared in the video.

Variety of dining & retail options await shoppers

Among some of the exciting dining options at the new mall include Jollibee, Luckin Coffee, Pepper Lunch, and McDonald’s.

There is also a variety of retail stores such as Uniqlo, Japan Home, and Miniso.

Moreover, the mall has two supermarkets, Cold Storage and Scarlett. The latter is a China-based establishment that offers value-for-money products, including popular snacks and groceries.

Gaming enthusiasts can also anticipate a Timezone arcade at the mall.

To browse the complete list of shops, you can head over to Pasir Ris Mall’s website here.

If you’re keen to swing by the mall soon, here’s how you can get there:

Pasir Ris Mall

Address: 7 Pasir Ris Central, Singapore 519612

Nearest MRT station: Pasir Ris

