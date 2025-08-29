46-year-old passenger found dead on tour bus in Thailand, autopsy reveals acute kidney failure

46-year-old woman found dead on tour bus in Thailand

A 46-year-old woman was found dead on a tour bus in Thailand while travelling to meet her husband on Thursday (28 Aug).

Police in Phetchaburi received a report at around 7am of a deceased passenger on a Ubon Ratchathani-Hua Hin bus parked outside a local shopping mall.

The woman, identified as Ms Manatsanun, was discovered lying lifeless in her seat.

Preliminary examinations suggested she had been dead for at least three hours.

Bus driver tried to wake her

The bus driver told police that Ms Manatsanun had boarded the bus at the Si Sa Ket bus terminal at 7.30pm on Wednesday (27 Aug), with her destination being a supermarket in Phetchaburi.

He said he had helped her onto the bus as she appeared physically weak.

Upon arrival at the destination, the driver attempted to wake her but received no response.

Shortly afterwards, he received a call from her husband, Mr Sommai, and informed him of her passing.

Victim had pre-existing health conditions

Mr Sommai said his wife had recently been discharged from a hospital in Si Sa Ket, where she had been treated for kidney disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and anaemia.

Although he had advised her not to travel due to her weak condition, she insisted on making the journey to see him.

He added that he had planned to pick her up at the supermarket and was informed of her death by the bus driver when he called.

Mr Sommai expressed no suspicion regarding her passing, believing it was likely related to her pre-existing health conditions.

Doctors at Phrachomklao Hospital conducted an autopsy and determined that the cause of death was acute kidney failure.

The family accepted the findings and has taken the body to carry out religious rites.

Also read: Man in Thailand infected with ‘flesh-eating bacteria’, dies while travelling on tour bus



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from MGR Online on Facebook.