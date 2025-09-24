Passenger decapitated after car crashes into lorry parked by roadside in M’sia

Passenger decapitated in crash between parked lorry and moving car, driver rescued

A horrific accident in Johor left a passenger dead after he was decapitated in a late-night collision along Jalan Felda Taib Andak, near Taman Permata, on Saturday (20 Sept).

According to Malaysia’s Sinar Harian, the fatal crash occurred at around 10.36pm when a Honda City ploughed into a five-tonne Hino lorry that had been parked by the roadside.

Passenger killed instantly after decapitation

Senior Fire Officer II Mohd Firdaus Juritah from the Kulai Fire and Rescue Station said his team arrived at 10.43pm, just minutes after receiving the emergency call.

Eight firefighters, along with a Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) and Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit, were deployed.

On arrival, officers discovered the Honda’s front passenger had died instantly, with his head severed from his body in the crash.

Driver injured and assited by public

The car’s driver, though injured, was not trapped and had already been helped by bystanders before rescuers reached the scene.

The victim’s remains were later handed over to the police for further investigation. The rescue operation concluded at 11.20pm.

Also read: S’porean passenger & M’sian PHV driver killed after accident with lorry in JB

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sinar Harian.