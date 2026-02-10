Passenger in Thailand urgently demands rider to stop before getting off to defecate in public

Passenger in Thailand demands rider stop and ends up defecating in public

A motorcycle taxi rider could only scratch his head in confusion when his passenger demanded that the vehicle be stopped.

The passenger then hopped off the motorcycle before defecating in public.

The Pattaya-based rider shared his experience on Facebook on 4 Feb, along with a clip of the passenger answering nature’s call.

According to Channel 7 News, the rider said he had picked up a foreigner after getting a job through an app.

Passenger threatens to jump off motorcycle

The 29-year-old rider told local media that the foreigner seemed inebriated upon pick-up.

He added that the passenger might have possibly just left a marijuana store.

As a result, the motorcyclist rode carefully, out of fear that his passenger would fall off.

Roughly 1km into the ride, the passenger suddenly demanded that the vehicle be stopped.

“If you don’t stop, I will jump off,” the motorcyclist recalled him saying.

The motorcyclist tried to comply with his demands, switching over to the leftmost lane to park. However, the passenger insisted that he parked on the rightmost lane, where the traffic island was.

Rider cancels ride

The passenger then pulled down his pants, squatted down, and began defecating. The act left the motorcyclist stunned. Passersby also began avoiding the area around the man.

The rider decided to record what was happening before cancelling the ride through the app. He received no money for the job.

In the Facebook caption, the rider indicated that the trip would have earned him 32 baht (S$1.30).

Regardless, he cancelled the job after considering that the man would have no tissue or water to clean himself.

