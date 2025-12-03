Flight to China turns around after man demands to change seats to be with girlfriend

Flight to China turns around due to dispute between passenger & crew

A Spring Airlines flight from Tokyo, Japan, to Shanghai, China, was forced to make an emergency return due to a dispute between a male passenger and a flight attendant over the request for a seat change.

The man had asked the flight attendant to help him change seats so he could sit with his girlfriend.

An argument erupted when the flight attendant refused.

The incident subsequently stranded the other passengers at Narita International Airport, forcing them to sleep on airport chairs.

Man wanted to sit beside his girlfriend

Reports state that the flight, numbered IJ005, took off on 1 Nov at 7.43pm local time, but returned after about one hour and forty minutes.

It landed at Narita International Airport in Tokyo at 10.40pm local time.

A passenger on the same flight recounted that the couple did not get seated next to each other.

After boarding, the man asked the flight attendant to help them switch seats, but the flight attendant refused.

Dispute lasts nearly 2 hours after takeoff

Another passenger also stated that the man and the flight attendant continued arguing for nearly two hours after takeoff.

The flight attendant ultimately decided to call the police, and the plane made an emergency return.

After the plane landed at Narita International Airport, the passenger was taken away by the police.

Affected passengers paid S$83 in compensation

According to the Spring Airlines website, the flight was rescheduled to take off on 2 Nov at 10am local time.

The report noted that the airline gave a 10,000 yen (S$83) compensation to each affected passenger, but did not arrange for accommodation.

Therefore, the passengers had no choice but to rest on airport benches while waiting for the rescheduled flight.

