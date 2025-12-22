Cabby says 2 passengers vomited in taxi & offered him S$10, allegedly called him a beggar

Cabby says passengers who vomited in his taxi initially did not want to pay compensation

A cabby in Singapore has claimed that two passengers who vomited in his taxi initially did not want to pay compensation but eventually offered him only S$10.

They also allegedly called him a beggar, he said in a Facebook post on Monday (22 Dec).

Passengers vomited in back seat of taxi, leaving ‘awful’ mess

The cabby said he dropped off the two intoxicated men at 4.02am on Sunday (21 Dec).

Their destination was a condominium along How Sun Drive off Bartley Road.

However, they had vomited in his back seat, causing an “enormously awful” mess that contained “undigested curry and alcohol”, he added.

Passengers allegedly willing to pay only S$10 for clean-up

Initially, the men refused to compensate him for the clean-up, the cabby alleged.

Eventually, they were allegedly willing to pay only S$10, he said.

However, he was called a “beggar”, he claimed.

This prompted him not to accept the S$10 compensation out of pride, as he was apparently peeved at being described as a beggar.

Cabby says incident caused loss of income

The cabby ended up asking the security guard on duty for water to help clean the vomit, he said.

Criticising the men for their “inconsiderate actions” and “bullying” of a taxi driver, he lamented that the incident meant he could not continue taking passengers, resulting in a loss of income.

He claimed that he worked “through the night” to earn enough for his family’s food and expenses.

He also urged the public not to “abuse” cabbies just because of their humble backgrounds, adding:

Driving taxi is a decent job too.

Vomit removal services tend to charge S$150 or more

Depending on how severe the mess is, professional vomit removal services in Singapore tend to charge upwards of S$150.

Cabbies who drive for ComfortDelGro may submit their cleaning fee receipts to its Driver Relations Officers, and reimbursement will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, according to the company.

Some ride-hailing platforms in Singapore reimburse drivers for their cleaning fees, including Grab, Gojek and Tada.

According to Grab’s help portal, drivers may claim up to S$120 in cleaning expenses when passengers leave vomit in their vehicles.

