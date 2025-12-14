71-year-old S’porean Paul Lim becomes oldest match winner at World Darts Championship

S’porean Paul Lim played in his first PDC World Darts Championship in 1982

As Singapore’s athletes win medals at the SEA Games in Bangkok, another Singaporean is doing us proud at the ripe old age of 71.

Paul Lim has just become the oldest person ever to win a match at the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) World Darts Championship.

Paul Lim defeated darts opponent less than half his age

In Round One of the competition, Lim faced Sweden’s No. 1 player Jeffrey de Graaf — who is 35, less than half his age.

Playing at London’s Alexandra Palace, the Singaporean proceeded to trounce his opponent 3-1.

Putting the age difference into more context, Lim competed in the PDC World Championship for the first time in 1997/1998, when de Graaf was just seven years old.

Belief kept him going over the years

Lim, who is nicknamed the “Singapore Slinger”, said he really appreciated the opportunity to play on the biggest stage, adding:

Just to make it into this event is an achievement.

Belief and the chance to achieve such moments have kept him going throughout the years, he revealed, maintaining:

If I didn’t believe it could happen, then it’s time for me to give it up.

Paul Lim played his first world championship 43 years ago

Lim played in his first world championship 43 years ago in 1982, according to The Straits Times (ST).

A netizen pointed out that the mother of 18-year-old Luke Littler, the youngest winner of the PDC World Darts Championship, was not even born then, as she is about 41 or 42 years old.

After competing 12 times in the British Darts Organisation (BDO) championship, he moved to the PDC championship in 1997 and made it to Round Two on three occasions in 2001, 2018 and 2021.

Paul Lim will face former world champion next

Now that Lim has advanced to Round Two again, he will face a former world champion, 30-year-old Englishman Luke Humphries, next.

Lim has played against Humphries before — in 2021, when the Singaporean famously eliminated him from the competition.

Humphries later won the world championship just last year.

Lim conceded that Luke Humphries today “is not the same” as the man he played a few years ago, admitting that he is now “a force to be reckoned with”.

However, he hopes that he can triumph again, he said, adding:

I just hope on a given day it can happen again!

Also read: 106-Year-Old Filipino Is Vogue’s Oldest Cover Model, Famed For Keeping Country’s Traditional Tattoo Practice Alive

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from PDC Europe on Facebook and World Darts Federation on Facebook.