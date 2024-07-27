PayLah! users can get up to S$3 cashback at hawker stalls & heartland shops on Saturdays

Up to S$3 cashback for PayLah! users as part of ‘Support Our Heartlands’ initiative

While the “5 Million Hawker Meals” scheme, which lasted for 1.5 years, has ended, DBS Bank has expanded that initiative.

This time, DBS/POSB is offering up to S$3 cashback for PayLah! users at hawker stalls and heartland shops on Saturdays.

New initiative rolled out from 1 Aug to 31 Dec

In a media release sent to MS News on Saturday (27 July), POSB said its new “Support Our Heartlands” initiative will be rolled out from 1 Aug to 31 Dec.

Every Saturday during this period, those among the first 75,000 people who scan to pay with PayLah! will get up to S$3 cashback.

This will be valid at more than 22,000 participating heartland shops, wet markets and hawker stalls islandwide.

How to identify participating stalls & shops

Participating heartland shops and wet market stalls can be identified by the “POSB Support Our Heartland Shops” wobbler.

Hawker stalls will display the PayLah! Scan to Pay sticker.

They must also be SGQR code-enabled.

In addition, customers who use POSB credit or debit cards to purchase eggs or rice at Sheng Siong supermarkets will get S$3 off.

This is valid any day of each month but capped at the first 50,000 redemptions of each essential item per month.

Over 70% of PayLah! Scan to Pay transactions made in the heartlands

The “Support Our Heartlands” initiative is aimed at helping consumers save more, supporting small businesses and revitalising the heartlands at the same time, POSB said.

More than 70% of payments made via PayLah! Scan to Pay are on food and groceries from heartland shops and hawker stalls, the bank added.

33% of those who have used PayLah! to redeem the hawker meal subsidies were seniors and/or earning less than S$2,500 a month, it noted.

Participating hawkers also saw their weekly earnings go up more than 15%.

DBS Singapore Country Head Han Kwee Juan said the bank is committed to giving back to society and uplifting the many individuals and families who have supported it over the years, adding,

With this new cashback and discounts package, we hope to help Singaporeans and residents save more on their everyday spending, while also encouraging patronage of heartland businesses that are the cornerstone of Singapore’s culture and heritage.

The “5 Million Hawker Meals” scheme, which lasted from February 2023 to Friday (26 July), subsidised about eight million hawker meals.

Also read: DBS PayLah! Users Can Continue Getting Up To S$3 Cashback At Hawker Stalls On Fridays Until July 2024

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of DBS/POSB and MS News.