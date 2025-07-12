PayLah! users face login issues & delays as S$3 cashback campaign kicks off

PayLah! S$3 rebate campaign kicks off, users report delays on app in the morning

The highly anticipated PayLah! cashback campaign kicked off this morning (13 July), but some users experienced issues while trying to redeem the rebate.

Under the promotion, from 8am every Saturday between now and 30 Sept, the first 160,000 customers who pay via DBS PayLah! at more than 22,000 hawker stalls, wet markets, and heartland shops nationwide are entitled to up to S$3 cashback.

Users report login issues at the start of the campaign

According to Shin Min Daily News, their hotline received multiple calls from readers saying they could not complete their transactions using PayLah!.

One DBS user claimed that they could not access PayLah! at 8.30am, while another commenter, Eddie Tam, said the app appeared to be working well by about 10.30am.

Mr Krishna, 49, an engineer, told MS News he was at Woodlands Mart Koufu at 8.05am when he encountered login issues.

“After trying a few times I was able to log in and redeem,” he said.

”But many people struggled while paying and there were long queues behind.”

Mr Krishna, who is a frequent user of PayLah!, eventually managed to complete the payment, but said the experience was “inconvenient and embarrassing”.

Due to the disruption, some customers had to fall back on cash or CDC vouchers.

As of 11.30am, Mr Krishna said the PayLah! app was working normally, with the rebate still not marked as ‘Fully Redeemed’.

Issue was quickly resolved, says DBS

At around 12pm, users who opened the app saw a service notice regarding the POSB SG60 PayLah! Campaign.

The message read: “You may experience a delay in the crediting of the cashback for POSB SG60 PayLah! Campaign. Please be assured that your cashback will be credited by today if your transaction is eligible.”

It also reassured users that duplicate transactions would be refunded.

In a statement to MS News, a DBS spokesperson said that some users may have experienced slowness right at the campaign’s launch.

They added that the issue was quickly resolved.

“The return of our highly popular DBS PayLah! weekly SGD 3 cashback campaign at hawker stalls, wet markets and heartland shops has gotten off to a very strong start,” added the spokesperson.

“By 2.30pm, we’d already seen close to 100,000 redemptions, and redemptions continue unabated.”

Also read: DBS/POSB relaunches S$3 weekly cashback at hawker stalls & heartland shops for SG60

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image from a Paylah! app screenshot and courtesy of DBS/POSB.