Peacock goes on leisurely ‘tour’ of Sembawang landed estate, inspects cars in rare sighting

Woman follows peacock around on ‘tour’ of Sembawang estate after searching for nearly two hours

A woman spent almost two hours searching for a peacock in Sembawang, only to finally find the bird calmly wandering around a park and nearby homes, seemingly unfazed by the human trailing behind it.

Ms Rovena Chow, a 53-year-old real estate salesperson, told MS News that she first came to know about the peacock’s presence when another user on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group posted about a sighting in Sembawang Park.

Peacock takes stroll around Sembawang landed properties

On the morning of 17 Dec, Ms Chow spent an entire hour searching in the rain for the elusive bird, but was unable to find it.

She returned in the evening, and after around 45 minutes of searching, finally found the peacock near the coast at Sembawang Park.

The bird was seen foraging by the sea, with Ms Chow following closely behind.

In the process, her shoes ended up wet and muddy as she trailed it along the shoreline.

She told MS News that the sighting came as a surprise, as peafowls are usually spotted in Singapore’s southern areas, such as Sentosa and Labrador Park.

Peacock strolls through landed estate ‘as if on tour’

After its beachside stroll, the peacock wandered into a nearby landed housing estate, walking along footpaths and strutting across roads without any regard for traffic.

Ms Chow said the bird appeared completely unconcerned by her presence as she followed it through the neighbourhood.

At one point, the peacock even seemed to “inspect” parked cars along the street, lingering briefly before moving on.

After about 30 minutes of following the bird, it eventually leapt onto the fencing of one of the cluster houses at around 6.45pm.

Public warned not to get too close to wildlife

Ms Chow told MS News she was delighted to finally spot the peacock after such a long search.

She joked that the bird had brought her around the estate “like a property agent”, even showing off the Christmas decorations put up by residents along the way.

She also reminded the public to admire wildlife from a safe distance and avoid getting too close, even during such rare and amusing encounters.

Also read: Clementi resident has close encounter with civet cat at void deck, netizens say keep further distance

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Rovena Chow on Facebook and Facebook.